You Can Get A New Tesla Model 3 For $20,000 In New Jersey (Maybe)

There’s been much discussion this year about bringing down the upfront price of a Tesla, and about how much demand actually exists for cars that have an upfront price of $40,000 or $50,000. As we’ve pointed out approximately half a million times, if you take subsidies into account (not to mention lower operational costs), the “price” of a Tesla can be much lower than we typically assume. However, someone on Twitter who goes by the name “Sami” has gone beyond the norm in order to show that you can actually get a Tesla Model 3 in New Jersey for just $19,590 at the moment. Here’s his tweet:

To spell that out a little more, he’s using the lowest starting price he can find from inventory vehicles in New Jersey ($35,090), then subtracting the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, then subtracting a $4,000 New Jersey tax credit for EVs, then subtracting a new $4,000 discount from Tesla for Uber drivers, and then including the $1,000 discount for Cybertruck reservation holders. The result is a $19,590 price tag. Add in basic fees and it comes to $21,230.

Now, I’m not 100% sure you can stack all of those incentives. But if you can, you can genuinely get a Tesla Model 3 for just about $20,000! Well, in New Jersey.

There’s also one potential hitch. It seems the state is running out of its pool of money for the $4,000 NJ tax credit. One person responded, “The $4K NJ isn’t available anymore otherwise would get the LR Model 3.” However, Sami contends that it is. He sees the following:

I see the same thing.

So, yes, it seems some humans could theoretically get a brand new Tesla Model 3 for just $20,000, presuming the $4,000 NJ tax credit is still available, presuming you are looking to use the car for Uber driving, presuming you have a Cybertruck reservation, and presuming you could use the whole $7,500 federal EV tax credit. Good luck shopping!

