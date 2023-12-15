US BEV Sales Up 44% Over Q3 2022, Up 143% Over Q3 2021

US full electric vehicle (BEV) sales continue to grow by leaps and bounds. Despite all the hype about “weak” electric vehicle demand and sales, they are actually strong and growing.

Compared to Q3 2021, BEV sales in Q3 2023 were up 143%. Compared to Q3 2022, BEV sales in Q3 2023 were up 44%.

Looking at the change in volume, BEV sales increased by 90,246 units year over year in the third quarter, and they increased by 173,377 sales compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Sales were led by the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 (of course), with those two models accounting for 50% of the country’s BEV sales. The Chevy Bolt rose to the occasion to snatch the bronze medal, just barely ahead of Rivian’s total. While the best competitor to the Tesla Model Y, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, grabbed the 5th place position. Here’s the full ranking chart:

Looking at percentage change by model year over year, you get some funky results just because deliveries were just getting rolling in Q3 2022 for some models, resulting in dramatic percentage growth in Q3 2023.

If you look at growth on a volume basis, you get the Tesla Model Y seeing the most growth by far (note, though, that this is an informed estimate rather than being based on official US stats from Tesla). Rivian took the silver medal in this case, followed by two Hyundai models, the IONIQ 5 and the IONIQ 6 (a new model in 2023).

Going back further, to Q3 2021 (but only looking at models that had sales in Q3 2021), the biggest growers were the Chevy Bolt (251%), Ford Mustang Mach-E (152%), Tesla Model Y (90%), and Volkswagen ID.4 (77%) in terms of percentage growth.

In terms of volume growth, the Tesla Model Y was again far in the lead, and Rivian again took the silver medal. In this case, though, the Tesla Model 3 took third place and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 got bumped down to 4th.

Overall, you can see in this last chart that BEV sales have been up dramatically year after year in the third quarter. One thing that stands out this year, though, is that non-Tesla BEV sales grew a ton in Q3 2023. They were not nearly as high in Q3 2022 or earlier. Tesla sales are strong every year, but just go from one record-shattering total to another.

The following are now interactive versions of some of the charts above (but note they are best viewed on the big screen of a laptop or desktop computer).

What are your thoughts on these numbers, charts, and trends?

