This Electric Cargo Bike Can Go Up To 248 Miles Per Charge

The Fiido Titan fat tire electric cargo bike is available in a configuration that can allow for really long rides between charging — up to 248 miles, which is remarkable for an e-bike.

For most people who ride an electric bike, the range per charge is not really a limiting factor, just as the range of electric cars is not a limiting factor for many EV owners. For e-bikes, even a low range of 30 miles or so is usually enough for daily use for most people, and considering the fact that many of today’s e-bike models can cover a lot more miles between charging, range anxiety for electric bikers (e-cyclists?) is not a serious issue. However, there may be times and situations where an extremely long range between charges is needed, such as a serious road trip or a long camping or hunting trip, and that’s where Fiido’s Titan cargo bike with the “Extender” (triple battery) option comes in.

The specs on the Titan are impressive even without the triple battery option, as it’s rated for 440 pounds of total carrying capacity, it has a 750W motor (1130W peak), a front suspension fork, 4″ fat tires, hydraulic disc brakes, a sturdy rear rack, a 9-speed derailleur, and a step-through frame for ease of mounting when fully loaded. The standard 48V 14.5Ah (696Wh) battery can go up to 84 miles between charges (at the lowest pedal assist setting, naturally), an optional front rack makes it simple to carry extra gear with you, and because it has a torque sensor, the bike responds more naturally to the rider’s input than an e-bike with just a cadence sensor.

The base version of the Fiido Titan is priced at $1,699, while the triple battery version will set you back $2,397. The company is currently offering some free accessories to the first couple of hundred buyers, including a rear rack bag, a front basket, and fenders. One aspect of the Titan that may not be a complete win for some cyclists is the one-piece wheel design that does not have the spokes that traditional wheels do, which may be an issue if the wheels ever get out of true.

