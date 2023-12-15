Impact of the Investing in America Agenda on Ohio
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visits Ohio
- On Monday, December 18, 2023, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm will travel to Toledo, Ohio. The Secretary will be joined by U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz for a tour of the Toledo Water Reclamation Site followed by a roundtable discussion with utility stakeholders.
- During the visit, Secretary Granholm will highlight how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is helping local communities become more energy efficient through the modernization of utility infrastructure.
Strengthening Ohio’s Economy
ENERGY JOBS
- In 2022, there were already 331,417 Ohio workers employed in the energy sector.
- Statewide, over 39% of the electric power generation workforce was in wind, solar, and hydroelectric, and over 76,000 workers were employed in energy efficiency.
- The Inflation Reduction Act will expand these opportunities, bringing an estimated $12.8 billion of investment in large-scale clean power generation and storage to Ohio between now and 2030.
SMALL BUSINESSES
- Ohio is home to 996,693 small businesses, representing 99.6% of all businesses and employing 44.7% of all workers in the state, and the Inflation Reduction Act will help them save money. Commercial building owners can receive a tax credit up to $5 per square foot to support energy efficiency improvements that deliver lower utility bills. Other programs that will benefit small businesses include tax credits covering 30% of the costs of installing low-cost solar power and of purchasing clean trucks and vans for commercial fleets.
CLEAN ENERGY INVESTMENT
- Currently, Ohio has 2.2 GW of solar, wind, and storage capacity. This is in addition to 2.2 GW of nuclear capacity. There is over 3.4 GW of additional planned clean energy capacity in the works in Ohio, which will more than double the amount of clean energy available on the state’s grid and power the equivalent of more than 386,000 additional homes.
- The Inflation Reduction Act tax credits that encourage investment in wind and solar will help reduce energy costs, as the costs of solar and wind power are projected to drop by 23% and 35%, respectively, over the next 30 years in Ohio.
- Since the start of the Biden Administration, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has tracked more than $150 billion in new battery and electric vehicle supply chain investment announcements, including $8.5 billion in Ohio.
- In the same period, DOE has tracked more than $5 billion in new solar manufacturing investments, including over $1 billion in Ohio, bringing 2,000 new jobs to the state.
CLEAN TRANSPORTATION
- Ohio had over 47,000 electric vehicles (EVs) already registered in the state in 2022, a 38% increase over the 34,300 registered in 2021. Drivers switching to an electric pickup truck could save over $1700 per year in fueling and maintenance costs compared to a gasoline-powered truck. Drivers of smaller cars could save over $1200 per year. The Inflation Reduction Act will make it easier and cheaper to purchase an electric vehicle, with upfront discounts up to $7,500 for new EVs and $4,000 for used EVs, helping many Americans skip the gas pump and save on fuel costs.
- Ohio has over 3,100 electric vehicle charging ports already. The state will also receive $20.7 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help build out more EV charging stations.
Investing In Ohio
- Thanks to funding from President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, the U.S. Department of Energy has made available more than $463 million in the past year to Ohio’s state and local governments to invest in energy efficiency and grid resilience. This includes funding to help low-income households access more efficient appliances, and over $14 million to help strengthen grid resilience.
- Cirba Solutions has received almost $75 million from DOE to expand and upgrade a lithium-ion recycling facility in Lancaster, Ohio.
- The University of Cincinnati has received $2.9 million to develop new tools that will help cities adopt the latest building codes.
Saving Ohioans Money on Home Energy Bills
- The U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program and State Energy Program have invested more than $153 million in Ohio since 2015, leading to 1,199 jobs and over 30,700 homes with reduced energy costs and improved health and safety.
- Upgrading appliances and improving home energy efficiency could save a total of 14,200 GWh of energy in Ohio, enough to power 517,000 Ohio homes.
- Ohio will receive over $249 million to implement Home Energy Rebate programs in the state. Low-income households in Ohio could save an average of 47% on their home energy bills when they improve energy efficiency through funding like these programs.
- The Inflation Reduction Act also includes grants to help state and local governments adopt the latest building energy codes, which would save the average new homeowner in Ohio 12% on their utility bills. That amounts to $261 per year.
Prioritizing Ohio’s Rural and Underserved Communities
- The Biden Administration has committed to advancing equity for all communities, including through the Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure Federal agencies deliver at least 40% of the overall benefits of climate, clean energy, affordable and sustainable housing, clean water, and other investments to disadvantaged communities. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has more than 140 programs covered by this initiative.
- Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, participated in a DOE-sponsored peer learning cohort that will help cities deploy new financing strategies for a more equitable energy future. Columbus has also participated in a similar cohort to accelerate the deployment of equitable, grid-friendly electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
- Rural Action in Glouster, Ohio, was selected in the first round of the Energizing Rural Communities Prize for their proposal to develop community engagement programs to help facilitate Appalachian Ohio’s leadership in development of renewable energy. As a result they will receive $100,000, in-kind-mentorship services, and eligibility to compete in phase two of the prize to win an additional $200,000.
- The Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities has identified Southeastern Ohio as a priority energy community. This means that the federal government, including the DOE and 11 other partner agencies, are prioritizing this area for near-term investment and engagement to support community revitalization.
For current DOE funding opportunities, visit: www.energy.gov/infrastructure
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Our Latest EVObsession Video
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
Thank you!
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.