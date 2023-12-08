Select Kids Bikes From Specialized Are Up To 50% Off, Plus Free Shipping

The one constant with kids is that they pretty much continue to grow larger up through the teenage years, which means that keeping them on two wheels requires buying a different size bike every so often, which can add up to some serious cash over the years. And while trading in a bike for credit at a bike store might be an option to save some cash, and secondhand bikes are available for a lower cost than a new one, sometimes the best option for hardcore kid cyclists is to buy them a brand new high quality bike from a brand name manufacturer. If that’s the right move for you, then take a look at just a few of the great deals that Specialized is offering on kids bikes through the end of the year.

Jett 16: This aluminum-framed lightweight singlespeed with 16″ wheels is a great choice for riders from 3 to 4 feet tall, and according to Specialized, it was designed with growth in mind, due to a longer seatpost and adjustable handlebars. It’s on sale for $199, down from its regular price of $400. The Jett is also available as a 20″ singlespeed ($249), and as both 20″ ($299) and 24″ ($399) in a 7-speed configuration.

“The Jett is designed so that you’ll never fear the growth spurts. We did our homework to understand how kids grow — spoiler alert, kids’ arms and legs grow more rapidly than their torso. We took to the books and designed a bike with child-specific touch points that withstand the development of young riders. The Jett is uniquely adjustable, perfectly proportional, and child-liftable — you’ll always be set to Jett.”

Riprock 20: For the beginner mountain biker, the Riprock 20″ is a great choice at $599 (regularly $650), as it’s packed with “all the features needed for superior ripping,” including a 9-speed drivetrain and disc brakes. The Riprock is also available as a 16″ ($249) and a 20″ singlespeed version ($299), or for the serious rider, as the Expert 24 with an 11-speed drivetrain ($1199).

“Freedom is the absence of fear. And riding fearlessly requires a bike that can handle your kid’s imagination. It’s why we designed Riprock to be a mountain bike inclusive of all the features needed for superior ripping, like modern geometry, Ground Control tires, hydraulic disc brakes, and internally routed cables. Finally, we threw in a wider-range drivetrain, making Riprock truly the perfect bike to inspire riders to climb higher and tackle the downhills freely.”

Turbo Levo SL Kids: Finally, for the young e-biker, there’s the Turbo Levo SL Kids, a 36-pound electric bike that can be set with either of two max speed settings — 10 mph for younger children or those new to e-bikes) and 15.5 mph for more experienced riders. It’s on sale for $2499, down from its regular price of $3800.

“The advanced Turbo Operating System is the key to combining their own energy with the power of the Levo SL Kids. It doubles the rider’s effort so smoothly and seamlessly that it feels like it’s them, only faster. But Turbo OS offers more than just power and range, it also keeps track of where and how you ride, and can even help you how to get more out of your riding. It monitors motor and battery health to improve performance over time. The Turbo OS is the heart of a more awesome riding experience and is how you and your Levo SL Kids can grow better together.”

There are a number of other bikes on sale for both kids and adults, as well as accessories like helmets and clothing, plus other needful bike things such as tires and tools. Check out the full selection at the Specialized website.

