Save $1000 On This Cafe Racer-Inspired E-Bike From QuietKat

If you’re bored with the run-of-the-mill designs of most conventional e-bikes, you’ve got some extra cash to spend, and you’re looking for something that will turn heads, then consider the QuietKat Lynx for your next ride.

The Lynx is a slick moto-inspired electric bike that features a 1000W 2-speed hub drive motor and a swappable 20Ah battery with up to 60 miles of range per charge, and right now it’s available for $2,999, down from its regular price of $3,999.

The Lynx looks like it would be as at home off-road as it is in the city, and QuietKat offers a couple of different kits for it depending on what its intended use is. There’s a cargo trailer, a game trailer, a cooler, waterproof panniers, a solar charging station, and more available in either the Overlanding Kit, the Adventure Kit, or the Commuter Kit.

Introducing the epitome of style and versatility: the Cafe Moto-inspired Lynx. Designed for those who crave the thrill of urban exploration, suburban cruising, and off-road adventures, this high-performance crossover redefines the eBike experience. With its cutting-edge VPO™ Technology, the 1000w hub-drive motor offers an unprecedented level of control. Seamlessly switch between Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, and Unlimited Modes, adapting your ride to any environment with a mere touch. Conquer the concrete jungle, traverse tranquil suburbs, or blaze new trails on dirt paths – the possibilities are endless. Elevating the riding experience, the Lynx boasts innovative connectivity features. The QuietKat app transforms your smartphone into a control center, allowing you to lock, monitor, and track your rides remotely. GPS monitoring ensures your safety, while ride tracking captures your journey. Seamlessly lock or unlock your bike, receive maintenance reminders, and anticipate future updates with Bluetooth connectivity. This blend of technology and convenience ensures that you’re always connected, no matter where your explorations take you.

Get more information about the QuietKat Lynx, or check out some of the other e-bikes the company makes at their website.

Images: QuietKat

