Matte Black Tesla Cybertruck & Cybertruck Envoy

When one thinks of the Tesla Cybertruck, that truck is pretty much always going to show up as stainless steel silver in their mind. That stainless steel and the truck’s angular design are what make it the Cybertruck. Yet, it’s also been said for years that if you don’t like the look of the stainless steel, you can get the truck wrapped. Since you still can’t really order a Cybertruck — you can just put a $100 reservation down on one — we don’t know yet what Tesla is going to offer in that regard. However, there is already a black matte Cybertruck on the streets — it’s being driven by lead designer Franz von Holzhausen.

Matte Black Cybertruck looks unreal🔥 pic.twitter.com/44AMXuNcO0 — Mathias Føns (@FonsDK) December 8, 2023

Franz driving the Matte Black Cybertruck 📐 at the Paradise Cove Cars & Coffee. pic.twitter.com/siwk4RJvxY — Royce Young (@Royce_Young) November 5, 2023

This could solve the finger print problem many are concerned about with the stainless steel. However, people who have seen the black matte one up close have found issues such as bubbles in the wrap and poor application. Presumably, a professional job wouldn’t leave it with such issues, but perhaps the Cybertruck is harder to wrap well than one would dream.

We’ll see. Personally, I love the look of the black matte. But I also love the stainless steel visuals on the Cybertruck.

One more fun tweet: someone caught an envoy of Cybertrucks driving on the highway.

The Apocalypse is coming pic.twitter.com/gZOxsB5300 — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) December 8, 2023

“The Apocalpyse is coming” — well, it does look like that a bit behind a crew of 5 Cybertrucks driving alone on the highway. How long until we really do see multiple customer Cybertrucks driving down the road next to each other?

