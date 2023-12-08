Ford EV Sales Up 43%

Ford’s electric vehicle evolution continues. It’s no EV startup, of course, but many of the people who recognize the EV revolution for what it is have seen Ford’s EV decisions from the Mustang Mach-E onward as being mostly good, or even very good, and it’s certainly a common opinion that Ford is doing better than most legacy automakers.

Generally, I see it as playing in a middle ground between what Tesla is doing and what has historically been done by legacy automakers on EVs. For some Tesla fans, that isn’t enough. Comparing the Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla’s take on an electric pickup, they might say, “Well, it’s no Cybertruck!” For many non-Tesla EV fans, commenting on the F-150 Lightning, they might say, “Well, it’s no Cybertruck!” In other words, for many, what Ford is doing isn’t enough; but for many others, it’s the best of both worlds and the best Ford can do. Good — diverse markets are better than monoculture ones.

Of course, Ford has had its bumps and bruises as it has accelerated into the EV future. The Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning got great initial responses … and then got “great” markups at dealers. As the economy has wound itself out of the COVID-19 pandemic and through some serious military conflict affecting automotive supply chains, auto sales have been up and down. There’s been a lot of hype about dropping EV sales recently, which Jo Borras and I have tackled on EVObsession (our YouTube show) quite a bit. But how many media outlets are going to jump on the “EV sales are booming” bandwagon as the trends shift again?

Specifically, as my headline says, with regards to Ford’s electric vehicles (full, 100% BEVs), sales were up massively in November. Overall, they increased 43% compared to November 2022. How many media outlets have gone and blasted out headlines about the massive surge in EV demand and sales? Hmm….

Ford has three EV models — the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning, and the E-Transit electric van. Let’s look at them individually for November 2023 vs. November 2022:

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Sales up 21.3%

4,294 vs. 3,539 sales

Ford F-150 Lightning

Sales up 113%

4,393 vs. 2,062 sales

Ford E-Transit

Sales down 58.6%

271 vs. 654 sales

And let’s do the same thing for January–November 2023 vs. January–November 2022:

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Sales up 3.5%

35,908 vs. 34,683 sales

Ford F-150 Lightning

Sales up 53.6%

20,365 vs. 13,258 sales

Ford E-Transit

Sales up 6.5%

6,187 vs. 5,811 sales

Clearly, Mustang Mach-E sales seem to be on the rebound, while F-150 Lightning sales have been popping in 2023, and especially last month. I’ve been seeing the Lightning everywhere lately, so this matches my real-world, on-the-road, limited observations. Overall, it seems to be a good year for Ford in the EV department. Sales are up 16.2%, compared to 7% at the company overall. They’ve increased from 53,752 in the first 11 months of 2022 to 62,460 in the first 11 months of 2023. Keep on truckin’, Ford. Let’s see what you can bring in 2024. I’m especially curious to see if we notice any bump or bruise in terms of F-150 Lightning sales following the delivery launch of the Cybertruck. Oh yeah, there’s also the potential sales bump from getting access to the Tesla Supercharger network!

