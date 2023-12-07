The New Juiced Bikes Scrambler X2 Is A Rugged Retro-Styled E-Bike

In today’s wild and wooly world of e-bikes, electrified options for cycling come in all shapes and sizes, and while some people prefer a more traditional look for their rides, others are drawn to unique styles that stand out from the crowd, such as the new Juiced Bikes Scrambler X2.

This retro-styled e-bike is the updated version of the original Camp and City Scramblers, which were the focus of a very successful campaign on IndieGoGo back in 2018, attracting more than a million dollars from backers. The new Scrambler X2 has a more powerful motor and a higher capacity battery, but keeps the old-school aesthetic, and right now, it’s available for $1,499 (full retail price is $1,899).

“The Scrambler X2’s mighty 1000W motor pushes speeds up to 28 mph, providing enough torque to make that hill climb feel effortless. At the same time, its powerful lithium-ion battery gives you 55+ miles of untapped adventure potential.”

According to Juiced Bikes, the new battery pack, which is a 52V/15Ah unit, offers a “higher standard of fire protection” and is certified to UL 2771 standards, and is designed to allow more charging cycles from the pack, which extends its usable life.

The Scrambler X2 offers 7 levels of pedal assist, plus a twist throttle, and is said to be able to cover 55 miles or more on a single charge. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disk brakes, and the bike features a front suspension fork and a passenger-ready seat, as well as a “super bright” moto-style headlight. The bike, which is available in 3 different colors, weighs in at about 82 pounds, has a weight limit of 300 pounds, and front and rear fenders can be added to it for $89. Full details are available at the Juiced Bikes website.

If you’re looking for bit more range, the company is also closing out its stock of the HyperScrambler 2, a dual-battery bike with a 30+ mph top speed that promises a range of 100 miles or more per charge. This e-bike is now just $2,499, down from its original price of $3,099.

