Rad Power’s Electric Tricycle Is Currently On Sale For $1200 Off

Rad Power Bikes is one of our favorite e-bike brands here at CleanTechnica, as we’ve ridden and reviewed a number of different models from the company, and the consensus seems to be that these are well-built electric bikes at a great price. And right now, Rad Power is offering its Rad Trike electric tricycle at an unbelievable price of just $1299, which is a whopping $1200 off its regular retail price.

While the majority of e-bike buyers tend to be looking for two-wheelers, for those who want something a bit different — something more stable when parked, and something simpler to ride for those with balance issues — a 3-wheeled electric bike is a great micromobility solution. An electric trike isn’t well suited for bombing down singletracks (although I’m sure someone is out there doing it, so your mileage may vary), but it is a really good option as a grocery-getter, a local errand runner, and even just as a way to get outside and get moving for those who might otherwise not ride a bike.

The RadTrike is built to accommodate a wide range of riders in both height and weight, and can carry a total of 415 pounds (the max weight of the rider is 325 lb), so as a practical utility vehicle, it can fit the bill for a variety of uses, especially with an added front rack. It’s got a low step-through frame, a padded backrest, and enables an upright riding style, so it lends itself well to being ridden by those who might have issues riding a traditional 2-wheeled bike. With a 750W hub motor and a 48V 480 Wh battery (UL compliant), five levels of pedal assist plus a grip throttle, the RadTrike can handle up to 55 miles per charge.

This electric tricycle is a single speed with a top (assisted) speed of 14 mph, and features an integrated headlight and taillight (with a brake light), and has not only a parking brake, but can also go in reverse, which could come in handy in maneuvering in tight spaces. The handlebars fold down so as to fit into smaller vehicles, and the total weight of the trike is 82 pounds, so while it’s not exactly a flyweight, it can be hauled around easier than a motorized mobility scooter. Get the full scoop on this deal on the RadTrike at the company website.

Image courtesy of Rad Power Bikes

