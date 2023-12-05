Today Only: Save 30% Off Of Greenworks’ 80V Yard Tools

If you’ve been considering moving away from gas-powered lawn and yard tools but haven’t committed to purchasing cleaner and greener alternatives because of the purchase price, then this limited time 30% off deal from Greenworks is well worth looking at.

By now, I think we’re all well aware of the pollution-spewing nature of conventional gas-powered lawnmowers, chainsaws, string trimmers, and snow- and leaf-blowers, and are probably also getting quite sick of the noise they all produce when in use. But many people still look down on battery-powered electric lawn and yard tools as being less effective or less powerful, most likely because the last time they considered electric mowers and other devices, the battery and motor technology actually was less powerful and less effective. However, the tech advancements in battery and charging technology that we’ve seen in recent years across the higher visibility sectors of consumer products has also shown up in the less visible sectors, such as tools for yardwork and lawn maintenance, meaning that choosing an electric mower or chainsaw or trimmer is no longer a huge compromise in performance. And with holiday deals now in full effect, making the decision to buy zero-emissions yard tools is easier than ever before.

Greenworks, a leading manufacturer of electric and cordless equipment, is offering an excellent deal on its 80V tools, including lawn mowers, string trimmers, snow blowers, chainsaws, and more, with a 30% off coupon good on selected items until a stroke before midnight tonight (12/5/2023 11:59pm EST).

Choose from bundles such as a 21″ cordless mower, a 580 CFM leaf blower, and a string trimmer, all of which operate on the same 4Ah battery (with a 40-minute recharge time), or pick individual items, such as an 18″ cordless chainsaw with 2Ah battery or a 20″ cordless snow blower with 2Ah battery (30-minute charge time), and get 30% off at checkout with coupon code DOTD1205. Shipping is free for orders over $100.

