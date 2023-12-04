BMW i5 Is Car Of The Year In Denmark 2024
Hardly worth mentioning that this is the 5th year in a row an electric car takes the title of Car Of The Year anywhere, right? Any model with an internal combustion engine will probably have a really hard time getting on the podium going forward. Cars so well built like the BMW i5 are testament to that.
“With electric cars in the first five places, we have once again demonstrated the change that is currently taking place in the car market, where the electric cars are one by one pushing the traditional fossil fueled cars out of the market. It is thus the 5th year in a row that an electric car has been named Car of the Year in Denmark,” says Søren W. Rasmussen, FDM (Danish association of motorists).
The points given in this round are as follows:
- BMW i5 — 144 points
- VW ID.7 — 101 points
- Xpeng G9 — 95 points
- BYD Dolphin — 74 points
- Kia EV9 — 65 points
- Hyundai Kona — 61 points
- Toyota Prius — 60 points
Imagine that. Not many believed this would happen so quickly, yet here we are. I have not seen the BMW i5 in person, but from the reviews online it masters the function of a people mover to perfection. Too expensive for the ordinary car buyer, but again, these technologies start from the top and trickle down, and all car manufacturers are now in the game of fighting for the customer’s favor. The ones managing to manufacture a “Corolla segment” electric car for the masses will win the race. It is only a matter of time before cars like the impressive BYD Dolphin will hit the top spot on sheer value for money.
Photos courtesy of FDM.dk
