BMW i5 Is Car Of The Year In Denmark 2024

5 hours ago Jesper Berggreen 0 Comments
Hardly worth mentioning that this is the 5th year in a row an electric car takes the title of Car Of The Year anywhere, right? Any model with an internal combustion engine will probably have a really hard time getting on the podium going forward. Cars so well built like the BMW i5 are testament to that.

“With electric cars in the first five places, we have once again demonstrated the change that is currently taking place in the car market, where the electric cars are one by one pushing the traditional fossil fueled cars out of the market. It is thus the 5th year in a row that an electric car has been named Car of the Year in Denmark,” says Søren W. Rasmussen, FDM (Danish association of motorists).

The points given in this round are as follows:

  • BMW i5 — 144 points
  • VW ID.7 — 101 points
  • Xpeng G9 — 95 points
  • BYD Dolphin — 74 points
  • Kia EV9 — 65 points
  • Hyundai Kona — 61 points
  • Toyota Prius — 60 points

Imagine that. Not many believed this would happen so quickly, yet here we are. I have not seen the BMW i5 in person, but from the reviews online it masters the function of a people mover to perfection. Too expensive for the ordinary car buyer, but again, these technologies start from the top and trickle down, and all car manufacturers are now in the game of fighting for the customer’s favor. The ones managing to manufacture a “Corolla segment” electric car for the masses will win the race. It is only a matter of time before cars like the impressive BYD Dolphin will hit the top spot on sheer value for money.

Photos courtesy of FDM.dk

Jesper Berggreen

Jesper had his perspective on the world expanded vastly after having attended primary school in rural Africa in the early 1980s. And while educated a computer programmer and laboratory technician, working with computers and lab-robots at the institute of forensic medicine in Aarhus, Denmark, he never forgets what life is like having nothing. Thus it became obvious for him that technological advancement is necessary for the prosperity of all humankind, sharing this one vessel we call planet earth. However, technology has to be smart, clean, sustainable, widely accessible, and democratic in order to change the world for the better. Writing about clean energy, electric transportation, energy poverty, and related issues, he gets the message through to anyone who wants to know better. Jesper is founder of Lifelike.dk and a long-term investor in Tesla, Ørsted, and Vestas.

Jesper Berggreen has 233 posts and counting. See all posts by Jesper Berggreen