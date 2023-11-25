Stellantis and CATL Join Forces for European LFP Batteries

When it comes to building an EV, the hardest thing is usually the battery. EVs are simpler in most respects, but finding a gas tank supplier is a lot easier than figuring out who has the mines, refining, battery manufacturing, and battery pack assembly chops to supply the electric motor with power. Plus, the gas tank never has to compete with home energy storage, laptops, phones, and anything else for materials.

So, it’s always good news when a manufacturer gets a battery deal put together.

Recently, Stellantis and CATL announced an agreement to supply LFP battery cells and modules for EVs in Europe. Another goal of this collaboration is to explore a further and deeper relationship between the two companies, and this could lead to a joint venture. The agreement covers two important goals to get there: building a bold technology roadmap to support Stellantis’ future EVs, and identifying wayss to further strengthen the battery value chain.

“This MoU with CATL on LFP battery chemistry is another ingredient in our long-term strategy to protect freedom of mobility for the European middle class,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “CATL is the industry leader in this sector and together with our iconic vehicle brands, we will bring innovative and accessible battery technology to our customers while helping us achieve our carbon net zero ambition by 2038.”

The companies made it a point to emphasize the importance of LFP (aka LiFePO4, Lithium-Iron) batteries to the future of electric vehicles. Not only are they more affordable, but they have a longer service life, better thermal stability, less degradation, and can sit fully charged without damage. This comes at the cost of lower energy density (less range per pound or cubic inch of battery), but the tradeoff is usually worth it now.

“We are very pleased to elevate our cooperation with Stellantis to a new level. With Stellantis’ time-honored expertise in car manufacturing and CATL’s advanced battery technology, we believe the partnership will be a decisive step on both parties’ journey towards carbon neutrality goals,” said Robin Zeng, Chairman and General Manager of CATL. “We will remain dedicated to delivering more competitive and sustainable solutions for our partners to promote global energy transition.”

This is all part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Accordint to the company, Stellantis has unveiled ambitious goals for its electric vehicle (EV) sales. By 2030, the company aims to achieve a 100% sales mix of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for passenger cars in Europe and a 50% sales mix of BEVs for passenger cars and light-duty trucks in the United States. Additionally, Stellantis is committed to becoming a carbon net zero corporation by 2038.

To support its electrified future, Stellantis says it’s actively forming partnerships like this one to ensure a stable and low-carbon supply of key materials like battery cells and packs. These initiatives will play a vital role in shaping a sustainable and environmentally friendly automotive industry, because they allow the company to have more predictability in an emerging field.

Featured image provided by Stellantis.