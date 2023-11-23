New York Announces Another Big Charging Infrastructure Program

Last week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced significant changes to the state’s electric vehicle “make-ready” program, aiming to expedite the transition to zero-emissions electric vehicles. The state predicts that these newly announced programs will eventually result in a total stimulated investment of $4 billion in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“To reach our nation-leading climate goals, New York is energizing our transition to a clean transportation future,” Governor Hochul said. “More New Yorkers are making the switch to electric vehicles, and we’re working hard to build accessible charging infrastructure across the state. The program improvements announced today will encourage more people to own EVs, helping to build a clean and sustainable future.”

Public Service Commission (PSC) approved changes to the EV Make-Ready Program focus on four key areas. These changes aim to support clean transportation, particularly in disadvantaged communities. Next, the PSC introduced a new micro-mobility make-ready program and enhanced the medium and heavy-duty make-ready pilot. Commercial EV-charging customers will also benefit from new beneficial rates and programs. Overall, the Governor’s Office says these decisions aim to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce emissions in New York.

This also doesn’t appear to be bluster from government officials. Private companies are also excited about the program and the opportunities it represents. Here’s one quote from a known industry leader:

“Electrifying our transportation network is a crucial step in helping reverse the negative impacts of climate change, a goal we share with the State of New York,” said VP of Public Policy at Lyft Caroline Samponaro. “That’s why the investments being made here today are so important. They will help break down the primary barriers to widespread EV adoption, while also allowing us to charge Citi Bike ebikes on the street. We applaud Governor Hochul and the Department of Public Service for their leadership on this crucial issue.”

CEO and Co-Founder of Revel (a company know for blue Tesla rideshare vehicles in New York) Frank Reig also said said, “Governor Hochul has opened the door to EVs in New York, and with them a promise of a cleaner future for our state, Revel is bringing the largest network of public fast charging infrastructure to the communities that will benefit most from zero-emission EVs. The Governor’s new buildout program ensures our commitment to NYC will succeed.”

This is part of a much bigger effort. The governor’s office says that New York State is leading the way with an ambitious climate agenda, aiming for an energy transition that’s both smooth and equitable. The plan aims to not only create sustainable jobs for families, but also promote a green economy in all sectors, not just transportation. Perhaps more importantly, it’s made to ensure that disadvantaged communities receive at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits from all of these clean energy investments.

Hopefully the industry works toward similar goals going forward. At present, it’s difficult for many people to take advantage of clean energy, especially things like home solar and EVs. The cost of entry is higher than usual, but the advantages are real.