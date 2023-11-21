$42 Million to Strengthen Reliability, Resiliency, & Affordability of America’s Power Grid

Funding for 15 Research and Development Projects Across 11 States Will Bolster Efficiency of Grid Operations and Prevent Outages, Supporting President Biden’s Efforts to Modernize America’s Electric Grid and Achieve a Net-Zero Economy by 2050

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $42 million for 15 projects across 11 states to improve the reliability, resiliency, and flexibility of the domestic power grid through the development of next-generation semiconductor technologies. Funded through DOE’s Unlocking Lasting Transformative Resiliency Advances by Faster Actuation of power Semiconductor Technologies (ULTRAFAST) program, the technologies being developed would enable more effective control of grid power flow and better protection of critical infrastructure assets. Streamlining the coordinated operation of electricity supply and demand will improve operational efficiency, prevent unforeseen outages, allow faster recovery, minimize the impacts of natural disasters and climate-change fueled extreme weather events, and redcude grid operating costs and carbon intensity. Today’s announcement supports President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to modernize the nation’s power grid, accelerate the deployment of clean energy resources, and boost America’s energy and national security.

“Modernizing our nation’s aging power grid is critical to strengthening our national and energy security, and absolutely essential to reaching President Biden’s ambitious goal of a net-zero economy by 2050,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This new investment will support project teams across the country as they develop the innovative technologies we need to strengthen our grid security and bring reliable clean electricity to more families and businesses—all while combatting the climate crisis.”

Managed by DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), the teams announced today will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s decarbonization goals by enabling a more secure and reliable grid and allowing it to utilize more solar, wind, and other clean energy. Selected projects include:

GaNify (State College, PA) will develop an optically isolated, power-integrated building block that would enable enhanced control of power electronics converters for a more efficient and reliable grid. (Award amount: $3,060,000)

will develop an optically isolated, power-integrated building block that would enable enhanced control of power electronics converters for a more efficient and reliable grid. Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA) will develop a novel semiconductor switching device from wide-bandgap III-Nitride material to improve grid control, resilience, and reliability. (Award amount: $2,700,000)

will develop a novel semiconductor switching device from wide-bandgap III-Nitride material to improve grid control, resilience, and reliability. Great Lakes Crystal Technologies (East Lansing, MI) will develop a diamond semiconductor transistor to support the control infrastructure needed for an energy grid with more distributed generation sources and more variable loads. (Award amount: $2,301,538)

will develop a diamond semiconductor transistor to support the control infrastructure needed for an energy grid with more distributed generation sources and more variable loads. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (Livermore, CA) will develop an optically-controlled semiconductor transistor to enable future grid control systems to accommodate higher voltage and current than state-of-the-art devices. (Award amount: $3,000,000)

will develop an optically-controlled semiconductor transistor to enable future grid control systems to accommodate higher voltage and current than state-of-the-art devices. NextWatt (Hoffman Estates, IL) will develop an ultrawide-bandgap optical triggered device that addresses the need for fast protection for solid-state transformers, a promising technology for revolutionizing substations and renewable energy systems. (Award amount: $2,268,750)

will develop an ultrawide-bandgap optical triggered device that addresses the need for fast protection for solid-state transformers, a promising technology for revolutionizing substations and renewable energy systems. Opcondys (Manteca, CA) will develop a light-controlled grid protection device to suppress destructive, sudden transient surges on the grid such as those caused by lightning and electromagnetic pulses. (Award amount: $3,178,977)

will develop a light-controlled grid protection device to suppress destructive, sudden transient surges on the grid such as those caused by lightning and electromagnetic pulses. RTX Technology Research Center (East Hartford, CT) will develop semiconductor switching modules that are triggered by wireless radio frequency signals, reducing losses and improving control of power electronics converters for the grid and other applications. (Award amount: $2,500,000)

will develop semiconductor switching modules that are triggered by wireless radio frequency signals, reducing losses and improving control of power electronics converters for the grid and other applications. (Award amount: $2,500,000) Sandia National Laboratories (Albuquerque, NM) will develop novel solid-state surge arrester that would protect the grid from very fast electromagnetic pulses that threaten the grid’s reliability and performance. (Award amount: $2,560,000)

will develop novel solid-state surge arrester that would protect the grid from very fast electromagnetic pulses that threaten the grid’s reliability and performance. Texas Tech University (Lubbock, TX) will develop a photoconductive semiconductor switching device from advanced ultrawide-bandgap materials that would enable improved control of the grid. (Award amount: $3,070,735)

will develop a photoconductive semiconductor switching device from advanced ultrawide-bandgap materials that would enable improved control of the grid. (Award amount: $3,070,735) University of Arkansas (Fayetteville, AR) will develop a heterogeneously integrated high-power semiconductor module for applications in the electric power grid and electrified transportation. (Award amount: $2,931,177)

will develop a heterogeneously integrated high-power semiconductor module for applications in the electric power grid and electrified transportation. University of California, Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, CA) will develop ultrawide-bandgap switching devices that would achieve higher voltages and speeds than the state-of-the-art, enabling more sophisticated control methods for the grid. (Award amount: $3,122,356)

will develop ultrawide-bandgap switching devices that would achieve higher voltages and speeds than the state-of-the-art, enabling more sophisticated control methods for the grid. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Urbana, IL) will develop optically triggered diamond semiconductor switching devices to enable revolutionary breakthroughs in electricity grid protection. (Award amount: $2,982,311)

will develop optically triggered diamond semiconductor switching devices to enable revolutionary breakthroughs in electricity grid protection. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA) will develop an integrated module featuring wide-bandgap power devices with optical control and sensing to improve electric grid control, resilience, and reliability. (Award amount: $2,240,309)

will develop an integrated module featuring wide-bandgap power devices with optical control and sensing to improve electric grid control, resilience, and reliability. University of Wisconsin-Madison (Madison, WI) will develop an optically triggered semiconductor switching device to reduce power losses and increased performance compared with current technologies. (Award amount: $2,990,321)

will develop an optically triggered semiconductor switching device to reduce power losses and increased performance compared with current technologies. University of Tennessee, Knoxville (Knoxville, TN) will develop scalable, light-triggered semiconductor switching modules with integrated sensing for protection of the grid and other power distribution systems. (Award amount: $2,759,821)

More information and complete project descriptions for the teams announced today can be found on the ARPA-E website.

ARPA-E advances high-potential, high-impact clean energy technologies across a wide range of technical areas that are strategic to America’s energy security. Learn more about these efforts and ARPA-E’s commitment to ensuring the United States continues to lead the world in developing and deploying advanced clean energy technologies.

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.

