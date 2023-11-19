Prime Time Shuttle To Buy 550 Canoo Electric Vehicles

Prime Time Shuttle, a major US shuttle service based out of Los Angeles, has agreed to purchase 550 electric vehicles from the startup Canoo. Prime Time Shuttle is based in LA, but it provides luxury vehicles for shuttle services in 34 states.

“As a pioneer and leader in the luxury and airport transportation niche, we have experience serving passengers and providing value to both our clients and the industry,” said Rattan Joea, CEO of Prime Time Shuttle. “We’re practitioners of sustainability and have a separate fleet of sustainable vehicles, so Canoo’s LVs fit nicely into our vision of providing differentiated experiences to our clients.”

Prime Time Shuttle has been around for decades, launching back in 1984. It has served more than 50 million customers. Initial plans are to use Canoo EVs in the LA area, but the long-term plan is to then integrate them into the company’s shuttle services in other locations.

Canoo indicates more directly that it is California’s leadership in EVs and cutting emissions that has stimulated this partnership. “Canoo is passionate about delivering a zero-carbon economy that benefits the environment and communities everywhere,” said Tony Aquila, Investor, Executive Chairman and CEO of Canoo. “We applaud the state of California for their disciplined approach to zero emissions. I am proud of our sales team for opening a new market for us, and I look forward to the partnership with Prime Time Shuttle.”

Canoo has also previously been tapped to transport NASA astronauts, to supply the US Department of Defense with zero-emissions vehicles, to supply Walmart with thousands of its electric vehicles, and more. That said, what we’re seeing it a lot of announcements and a slow roll to production and deliveries. The good news is that Canoo also just announced first deliveries of its made-in-Oklahoma EVs to the Oklahoma state government. In particular, the Canoo vehicles are for the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES).

“We are excited to add Canoo vehicles to the state’s pooled fleet as part of a broader initiative to improve efficiency, cut waste and improve stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” said OMES Executive Director John Suter. “We look forward to evaluating these new assets and the role they can play in modernizing Oklahoma’s vehicle use.”

“We are proud to be part of this historic moment as Canoo builds momentum on its road to full-scale production,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “This marks Oklahoma’s return to vehicle manufacturing and proves ‘The Sooner State’ is the right place to grow cutting-edge businesses and create new jobs.”

Canoo expects to create about 1,300 jobs in Oklahoma, and it is the first company to produce commercial vehicles in Oklahoma in nearly two decades, since 2006.

“It’s an honor to partner with the state of Oklahoma and its workforce to create a legacy for electric vehicles in America’s Heartland,” said Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO of Canoo. “What is inspiring to me is that it takes just a small group of innovators and hardworking believers who find a way to win. I want to thank Governor Stitt and his team for believing in us. We want our vehicles to provide service to Oklahomans who have been our partners through this journey.”