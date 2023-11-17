Tesla Made It Too Easy For Jim Farley To Dunk On Cybertruck
Last week, some videos of a Cybertruck attempting to off-road started to make the rounds. Sadly, at least if you’re a fan of the ugly duckling, things didn’t go so well. An incline that many AWD crossovers and even some sedans can tackle proved to be a major problem for the silver sloth.
Now, to be fair, the Cybertruck is still in development, even if it’s supposed to start delivering soon. The company could still be working on dialing in the AWD system and optimizing it for the truck’s weight and other factors where it differs from other Tesla models. It’s also possible that the Cybertruck’s test driver put the vehicle in an unusually bad situation, either on purpose for testing or through poor line choice. But, we can’t see what, exactly, it’s getting stuck on.
That having been said, it’s still pretty bad for a vehicle that’s supposed to be rugged and supposed to come out so soon to be struggling like this. After all, the company has been working on the vehicle for years, and got beat to delivery by pretty much everyone else out there but Dodge. It seems unlikely to me that the vehicle’s developers would still be struggling with this after so long and so close to release time.
The other problem that could be coming up is simply vehicle weight. To get serious range with a big vehicle like the Cybertruck, you need a lot of battery. Having all that battery weight means it’s harder to fight against the force of gravity, meaning that more traction is probably needed to hook up and pull the vehicle up the hill.
Ford’s CEO Jim Farley proved that this isn’t a problem that all EV trucks suffer from, though.
Without much struggle, the F-150 Lightning goes right up the same hill. Yes, there’s some slip-and-grip going on, but given that most EVs with transverse drive units don’t have limited-slip differentials, they’re relying on the traction control system to throw a brake on a slipping wheel, effectively forcing the power into the other wheel on the axle. This is a reactive system instead of a proactive system like locking differentials, so there will be some slip before grip happens.
The important thing here is that the grip actually happens after the slip. When the system behaves like an open differential without traction control, you know you’ve got a pretty serious lack of off-road capability.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the Cybertruck represents a big opportunity cost for Tesla. I’m not against companies trying to do something new and innovative, and I know that everyone has different tastes. However, that doesn’t mean that the company had to make Cybertruck its first pickup truck. Tesla could have easily made a ute on the Model 3/Y platform, like Truckla, and many people would have bought it up. The company also could have made a more traditional pickup truck like Rivian or Ford did.
Basically, this vehicle, which seems to need a lot of work to get to market, would have made a better second or third truck for the automaker to get into. Offering something easy and then following up with something different would have brought a lot more money into the company while pursuing Elon’s Homer.
Featured image by Tesla.
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
EV Obsession Daily!
Iontra: "Thinking Outside the Battery"
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
A stretched 3 chassis pickup, van and CUV with rear doors should have been a no brainers and done 3 yrs ago. Had Tesla, they’d be making over 5mm/yr EVs instead of struggling with a long low growth period Tesla is in now.
The US, world needs a very light EV pickup, Van, CUV, a Canoo like and ones 2/3 the size, composite and various bodies, is the best way as doesn’t waste the hood length, has 50-75% less impact, is what Tesla should have done instead of the CT.
Assuming Musk actually wants to be eco, lower cost and make 10mm, maybe 20mm EVs/yr, most all of these are needed along with the 2.
How is this unbiased journalism?
Wow really?
Removed from news aggregator.
If you are familiar with this writer, then you will understand that they are
unashamedly biased against Tesla. The article is just more of the same.
This is a blog. Opinion. If you aren’t able to tolerate different ones, you’re just another snowflake.
What is incorrect about her article? And she offered plenty of disclaimers about what we don’t know. She is absolutely correct that the CT has ZERO business having such problems this late in the game, after having taken Way Too Long to finally be closing in on release.
She didn’t even mention the embarrassing vid of the CT in Baja on dirt roads that any minivan could handle. Frankly, based on what’s being shown, and what’s NOT being shown, one has to consider that the CT might prove to be Musk’s Folly.
The time for testing to be done was long ago. All these on-road test sightings are a very bad sign. Now they should be totally focused on testing and validating production processes, which all happens in the factory.
I’m withholding judgement until some impartial testers actually use this thing in real life, but at this point the only people not considering the CT might have been a mistake are either ignorant or rabid Tesla fans.
So the F-150 left it’s tires on the slope and somehow that’s championed by tree huggers as better than Tesla’s torque vectoring which saw a more controlled ascent.
Get over your bias and think about what you write. Tire particulates are a form of pollution and shredding them to get up a slope isn’t green…
Am I confusing vids or something?
I seem to recall that the Cybertruck crept up that hill, demonstrating grip(?) over momentum. Basically trying to make it as difficult as possible.
At least, that’s what I thought it was doing, having never rock crawled myself. I thought it was going slow to deliberately demonstrate that it could climb …… very slowly ….. if asked to.
Not knocking the F-150, but utterly baffled as to what Jennifer is trying to imply, or prove(?).
I don’t think the author understands why Tesla made the Cybertruck the way it is. Or at least, it’s not considered here. It’s about efficiency – aerodynamics and other efficiencies translates to less batteries required to go the same distance a comparable electric truck can go, thus reducing costs and resources. It’s about manufacturability – Folding stainless steel like origami should simplify the manufacturing process and (again) reduce costs and resources (on paper). It’s about longevity – Tesla wants their vehicles to have a long lifespan if they are to be part of the robotaxi fleet.
So the Cybertruck slips a little off-road going up steep inclines… if it’s a traction control thing, it’s easily fixable by an OTA.
So much to unpack here. If it’s about manufacturability, why did Musk recently temper expectations, saying the CT was actually rather hard to manufacture? (I think his exact words were, “We dug our own graves….) Straight creases in 3mm SS is a very slow process when compared to stamped steel. So the SS body complicates matters rather than simplifying. I say this as an engineer who has designed parts for these processes.
And OMFG, software is not a fix for everything. OTA updates are only effective if the capability is designed into the hardware. How is that not obvious?
Nope