70 US Dealers Apply To Sell VinFast Electric Vehicles

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has gotten serious about selling electric cars around the world, and it is entering the US auto market quite early in its evolution. The company has actually sponsored some Jimmy Kimmel Live! episodes recently. It’s clear that it is aiming to really make a splash and grow fast in the US. Along those lines, the company was proud to announce notable dealer interest in selling VinFast vehicles, and it is clearly looking to drum up more excitement for the brand in making this announcement.

According to VinFast, 70 auto dealers across the US have put in applications to sell VinFast electric vehicles. For the time being, VinFast has a goal of selling its EVs through 125 different points of sale. However, by the end of next year, 2024, it wants to be selling its vehicles through “hundreds” of different points of sale.

VinFast aims to start delivering the VF 8 in the US this year, and then expand to sales of the VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9 as they are ready for customers’ hands.

It should also be noted that VinFast is putting policies in place to support its early adopters, offering strong warranties. “All VinFast customers who purchase or lease VinFast electric vehicles are eligible for VinFast’s aftersales policies, including a 10-year/125,000-mile warranty for the vehicle and 10-year unlimited mileage for the battery under non-commercial use,” the Vietnamese company writes.

“VinFast’s dealers will be able to simply submit a request and then collect fulfillment periodically (monthly or quarterly) or, in urgent cases, by air. This will support the high standard of repair and maintenance services offered to VinFast customers, regardless of distribution method.”

Steve Tran, CEO of VinFast North America, shared: “Our mission is to make EVs accessible to everyone. That is why VinFast always strives to expand its business network, and to provide consumers with premium quality electric vehicles, attainable prices, and outstanding aftersales services. Cooperating with dealers will help us shorten the time to bring products to market and to quickly meet the needs of U.S. customers.”

I expect VinFast will be selling a lot more vehicles in a few years. How many more? That’s anyone’s guess.

Beyond the US, VinFast is planning to be selling and delivering its electric vehicles in 50 different countries by the end of 2024! The company could achieve some of the most rapid growth and expansion in the EV industry outside of China. But then again, I guess that’s what we could expect when looking at the company name.