Is Tesla Seriously Going To Start Charging For Heated Seats?
Helpful hacker “Green” has uncovered more new Tesla code in a software update. Perhaps most notably, it appears that Tesla is preparing to charge drivers to activate the heated seats feature — not just for the rear seats (already a thing) but for the front seats.
This seems a bit much. While carmakers have made money on extra features for decades, there are some features that have become standard or are standard at different levels or car classes. No one has to pay extra for automatic windows any more, or for a radio. Heated seats are clearly something that have cost extra in recent decades, but at certain car classes, they are expected. Tesla has always been seen as a high-tech, premium-class automaker. As part of that, it’s only sensible to me that heated front seats should be part of the package. Starting to charge — whether a one-time flat fee or a monthly subscription cost — for heated seats feels scammy to me. It also lends credence to the argument that Tesla is going down-class to the detriment of its brand. Is charging extra for heated seats going to be make or break for how people view Tesla and whether they get a Tesla, a Mercedes, a BMW, or a Volkswagen? I don’t know, but I don’t think it will help the company make its case.
As we saw recently, BMW tried out this exact same extra charge. (Want to be warm in winter? Pay extra, on top of the premium you’re already paying.) There was a mild uproar about this and BMW dropped the heated seat subscription cost. Is Tesla really going to follow BMW down a dirty tunnel that BMW just pulled itself out of?
Oh yeah, and the code also suggests that Tesla will charge extra — presumably via an optional software upgrade — for heated windshield wipers. Seriously.
Is Tesla just trying to squeeze customers to make more profits? Seemingly, yes.
Note that we don’t know yet for sure if Tesla will implement these extra charges, and, if so, which model versions the extra cost will apply to. Will the Tesla Model 3 Long Range get heated seats by default? Will you have to pay extra for them when owning/buying any Model 3 or Model Y? Will the extra charges only apply to people who bought the base Model 3 or Model Y? We’ll find out sooner or later, but not today.
2023.38.8 brings us:
2024 base models
MY RWD SR (soft-range limited to 260 mile sit seems)
UI for electronic toll connector interface (needs bluetooth pairing to program)
Front heated seats and heated wipers are turning into paid features (for new cars?)
FCW gets R152 mode
— green (@greentheonly) November 15, 2023
Another coming feature based on the new code “Green” uncovered seems to be some electronic toll connector option.
Last but not least, the new software code implies that the Model Y has the same capacity battery no matter what the trim level, but that the standard Model Y RWD will be software limited to a lower capacity. Tesla has deployed this approach in the past many times. Then, 1) it can charge you at any point to update to a longer-range version of the car with a simple click of a button, and 2) if Tesla buys the car back from the customer, the company can easily update the software and have a longer-range, higher-value car to sell again.
What do you think of the changes? All’s fair in love and car subscriptions?
Well this is a slightly different take on GreedFlation and tipping a hat to the Ferenghi Profiteering… This sort of thing is terribly offputting and not going to help sales at all… quite the opposite I feel because other EV makers are not as “bold & brash” to think that consumers will accept this. As a TSLA owner with several hundred shares, I keep looking at BYD and wishing they were in North America.
Yet another reason to go elsewhere.
Just another reason not to buy a Tesla as you don’t even control the EV you paid for. Similar to not being allowed to use the pack for V2G.
Today Tesla is up and Musk just announced as I’ve been saying 18 months now was going to happen, Tesla growth has near stalled, Musk saying a slow growth period ahead until the 2 gets going.
But even then the 2 is not a high margin EVs and in 12 months, Tesla EVs will be much lower margins from price cuts.
So just where does share price increases come from? There is NO economic basis for it, in fact for it to drop instead as did last weeks.
“This seems a bit much. While carmakers have made money on extra features for decades, there are some features that have become standard or are standard at different levels or car classes. No one has to pay extra for automatic windows any more, or for a radio. ”
A Bit. A bit!! DO YA Think!!
You want to get rid of all this crap. Boycott the brand with clear objectives. Stop the subscription garbage, all this “renters” mentality for something you supposedly bought. That is the only way they know the public is serious.
Oh HELL no!!!
That’s because being forced to pay for something that has already been paid for IS a scam!
I get that you can put software features in code that are higher end and unlock those features for an additional price. Because those advanced features carry more value, are desired by a smaller group of buyers, AND it’s just easier to put all the code in there once, rather than adding it later for a price.
But we’re not talking about software here. For it to be possible to add heated rear seats at a later date with a software activation, the heaters themselves, along with all the wiring and controls and assembly labor, had to be put in at the factory. It’s already there, bought and paid for – and now Tesla wants you to pay for it AGAIN. Continuously.
How is that not anything other than free money? Do you think Tesla is footing the bill for that hardware that goes unused by many? Really?
This is yet another demonstration of how the quest for more profits will never stop, will continue to reach ever-higher levels of outrageousness, unless we stop it.
Just say NO!!! Loud and clear. It’s time the people stood up and put the profiteers in their place.
It’s cockroach capitalism at it’s finest. Just another example of “You’ll own nothing and be happy” . . .
I’ve long wanted a built-in toll transponder. This is something that people were talking about years ago that was expected to become as common as Homelink for garage doors.
Unlike what some might believe, Elon et al isn’t an altruistic individual born to provide you with a utopian world and lifestyle. He’s a malignant billionaire that wishes to have his worldview accepted, whatever the cost. Just read his recent ‘Jew’ comments. Pathetic.
Tesla’s true color is becoming more evident as they approach EV Monopoly status in the US. Their focus now is providing less for more $$$. Why? Because they can due to the lack of any real competition. As long as affordable EV imports are impeded by the US government, Te$la is golden.
Not a good look that is for sure.
I do remember the days however where the Special model of a car came with a heater and a radio. AM radio there were no FM back in those days.
I thought this is a pro-electrification site. The largest two obstacles to EV adoption in the US are range anxiety and (mis) perceptions of purchase price. I would not buy any car without heated seats, but a good half of the US does not use heated seats. Tesla’s first principle thinking is ‘the best part is no part’. If many people do not use heated seats, why include them? What am I missing?
Seriously. Every new car becomes a used car unless destroyed. SO the original purchase location may not even be the geography where the most miles gets put on the vehicle.
Second, I would guess they put them in anyway, and then make you pay to enable them. If true, your justification falls apart.
It depends on manufacturing techniques and whether it is possibly to inexpensively provide both options. Your point about geography is a legitimate point, but people can make choices when buying used cars and do.
Can they? OK, let’s map this one as an example . . .
You live in Alaska and you just got a great deal on a used car that was originally sold new in Arizona. The car in question was built with all the gadgets pre-installed but, of course, the original owner in Phoenix never bothered to opt in for heated seats. But you, up in Fairbanks, really want that feature. So, you email the company, someone flips a switch and, suddenly, warm butts and plenty of smiles.
Two years later, though, the company who built your car decides that all of them made before some arbitrary manufacturing date will no longer receive software updates any longer, and that includes yours. A side “benefit” is that all the upgrade options you clicked and had been paying for over the past two years – most notably those heated sets – are now disabled.
Because said company never had dealership franchises and made life absolutely miserable for third party mechanics – by not allowing the availability of things like spare parts, schematics and factory service bulletins – you have nowhere to go. Even though the sheet metal is straight, the suspension is tight and the traction battery is holding a full charge, your car is software orphaned. It was the company who decided it was obsolete, not you.
You never really “owned” that car in the fullest definition of that word. The promise of electric cars (beyond no tailpipe pollution) is that they would have fewer moving parts and be simpler overall. Electric cars would also be cheaper, or so it was thought. But software dependency is the manufacturer’s saving grace. Having to rent incidental accessories by the month isn’t saving you money, nor did it for the original owner of that car. It’s setting all of us up for planned obsolescence on the manufacturer’s schedule, not the consumer’s.
It is a pro-electrification site, Bart. Clean Technica also used to be blatantly pro-Tesla for a very long time, before it thankfully stopped drinking the Elon Koolaid and started to objectively looking at both the good and bad of the company. But I do think there’s a healthy dose of Right To Repair here and that’s the element you may be missing out on.
The very idea of having a consumer pay a premium for a car that “fully loaded” but then have to access monthly subscriptions to unlock features is nothing short of criminal. It gets worse from there. A recent video by Louis Rossmann puts it into perspective. And it’s not just Tesla. Please be advised that there’s some rather blunt language contained here . . .
The seats will have the equipment needed to be heated seats. It’s just that you will only get the feature if you pay extra.
I think it depends – heavily – on whether it’s an indication that Tesla is taking a more ‘traditional’ approach with having a cheaper base price and a list of ‘optional extras’ (that you pay for *once*)… or if they really are looking at subscriptions etc.
Making heated seats optional is imo not too bad (I suspect folk in Florida don’t have much use for seat heaters :p)… provided you only have to pay for them once (either as a ‘factory option’, or as a *single* ‘upgrade’ charge later).
However, I would refuse to consider buying a car from a company that charged a subscription price for a ‘feature’ that did not have an on-going operational cost (e.g. a subscription to cover data costs etc is not unreasonable, but a subscription for heated seats or ‘intelligent’ headlights etc is unreasonable).