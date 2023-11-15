Northeast U.S. Carbon Dioxide Emissions Prices Return to Last Year’s Highs
The most recent auction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions allowances in the major U.S. northeast regional trading hub reached near record-high prices, as the number of allowances available was reduced. The latest Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) quarterly auction, held September 6, 2023, resulted in a clearing price of $13.85 per ton for CO2 emissions allowances, surpassing the previous quarter’s clearing price by 9% and nearing the record price, $13.90 per ton, set in March 2022. Allowance prices have been increasing since RGGI’s March 2023 auction as fewer allowances have been made available over time.
Launched in 2009, RGGI is a cooperative effort among 12 eastern states to reduce CO2 emissions from power plants. States involved in RGGI include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia, though Pennsylvania’s RGGI regulation is under a court injunction, so the state will not release any allowances until further notice.
Participating states establish a regional cap on CO2 emissions from regulated power plants. The states require that power plants purchase one CO2 allowance for each short ton of carbon they emit. RGGI offers new carbon allowances through quarterly regional CO2 allowance auctions, where a set number of allowances are sold. These auctions are sealed-bid, uniform price auctions open to all qualified participants that result in a single quarterly clearing price. RGGI reduces the number of allowances available in auctions over time in order to reduce regional emissions and adjusts the total to take into account unused allowances from earlier auctions. These changes to the cap on the number of allowances have been put upward pressure on allowance prices.
For 2023, RGGI’s adjusted regional cap on emissions to be sold in four auctions for the 12 member states totals allowances for 168.9 million short tons of CO2. After removing Pennsylvania, the adjusted cap for the remaining 11 participating states totals allowances for 93.4 million short tons of CO2.
The RGGI states decided to adjust the cap for unused allowances starting in 2012 after experiencing successive years of large surpluses, due to the assumptions at the program’s outset that natural gas prices would remain high and growth in electricity demand would continue.
In the September 2023 auction, RGGI sold allowances for 21.9 million short tons of CO2 emissions. RGGI states invest most of the auction proceeds in consumer benefit programs to improve energy efficiency, accelerate the deployment of renewable energy technologies, and support consumer electricity assistance programs. Auction proceeds totaled $303.9 million in the September auction and have totaled $6.7 billion since inception of the auctions in 2009.
In addition to purchasing allowances at auction, entities can also trade allowances on secondary markets, either directly via over-the-counter trades with third parties or through futures contracts traded on exchanges. Secondary markets give firms the ability to obtain CO2 allowances at any time during the three months between the RGGI auctions, allowing firms to protect themselves against the potential volatility of future auction clearing prices, and provide a basis to make investment decisions in markets affected by the cost of RGGI compliance.
Principal contributor: O. Nilay Manzagol. Originally published on EIA’s Today in Energy blog.
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
EV Obsession Daily!
Iontra: "Thinking Outside the Battery"
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
That’s less than one tenth of the actual social cost of carbon, but it’s a start, I guess.
No it is not really a start “nearing the record price, $13.90 per ton“. This like so many systems grand fathered in all the worst producers. It does not have a floor price that increases each year. Which is easy to do any time price is below floor, all existing allowances are only worth 80% what they were before the floor was broken. So if you had 100 tons now you have 80 tons. At his low a price it has no impact, floor should at least be the cost to remove CO2 from a smoke stack.
What good has this done? We need to quit fooling around. $100 per ton, nation wide. Revenues of $600 billion in year one but more importantly demand for fossil fuels drops, substantially. Hike it 7% per year, for ten years, thus doubling to $200. Then sunset as we see how it worked. Spend to the dough rolling out American made EVs, PV on rooftops and retrofitted buildings. That puts people to work.
It will hurt the poor, say those who don’t give a damn about low income earners or climate change. Not if we initiate, at the same time for the same period, a Tax Holiday for those making less than $100,000 per year. After paying at the gas pump and on the utility bill (for the dirty providers — we’ll have to take on a few industries separately such as concrete), these people will still have plenty more in their accounts. It is easy to administer and impossible to game.
Unlike the 1% (who’ve already had their Holiday), they won’t speculate in securities with more money than they know what to do with; they will spend it in the real economy. This will create jobs and businesses. The companies, not the employees, will pay more tax.
This is not Trickle Down, the fantasy that has amassed $33 trillion in debt and a fatally ill dollar; this should be called Bubble Up economics. As happened during Covid, most of this money will get spent.
After all, Representation Without Taxation is not what made America great. Equal opportunity and equal protection of the laws is. Thus Endeth the Rant.