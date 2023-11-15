New Volkswagen ID.4 & ID.5 Now On Sale In UK
Two of the most popular electric vehicles in the world, the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5, have just gotten updates and are now available better than ever in the UK.
So, the first question is: what’s changed?
First of all, max range has gotten a boost to 339 miles (546 km), and I’m sorry, but if you need more range than that, then you need to reconsider your life choices and hydrate more. That’s especially the case in the UK, where driving more than 300 miles would often result in driving into the ocean or driving in circles. The ID.4 got an increase in range of about 10.5 miles (16.9 km), going up to 337 miles (542 km), while the ID.5 got a range increase of 11.8 miles (19 km), up to 339 miles.
Secondly, torque is improved — a lot. With the new drive unit the ID.4 and ID.5 are getting, torque is increased by a whopping 75%. It has gone from 310 Nm to 545 Nm. We’re still not talking an ID.4 Plaid or ID.5 Insane Mode or anything, but these comfortable family cars can now go from 0–62 mph in 5.4 seconds. That is plenty fast, and I don’t know how much sense there is in making consumer cars go quicker.
With more range and more power comes faster charging as well. The flagship electric models from Volkswagen (until the ID.7 hits shores at least) can add 110 miles in a charge in just about 10 minutes. That’s often not enough time to use the bathroom and get a coffee or snack. In terms of max power, the charging rate has gone up from 135 kW to 175 kW.
Naturally, the ID.4 and ID.5 also got infotainment improvements. (You can’t have a model upgrade without infotainment improvements.) The touchscreen is a bit larger, rising to 12.9 inches. Volkswagen also says it’s a “[more] intuitive menu structure and controls.” And that includes “illuminated sliders for cabin temperature.” The augmented reality head-up display — which is an option, not standard — has reportedly been improved as well. The IDA voice assistant has also been improved. It “responds even more precisely to natural voice commands and offers new functions, including cloud-based weather information and the status of sporting events or stock market prices. ”
A new Harman Kardon sound system improves the speakers and sound quality in the EVs.
And, perhaps most important of all but left for last, there’s a new color available — Costa Azul blue metallic.
Lovely!
Images courtesy of Volkswagen UK
I’m wondering if VW has started putting heat pumps in the !D4 again, a feature they previously cancelled due to supply chain shortages.
hmm, good question. no idea.
I’d presume / hope these vehicles are also getting the non-haptic steering wheel that has appeared in the other ID refreshes, and (finally) illuminating some of the remaining haptic controls is a small but potentially v.significant QoL improvement, I think (albeit as someone who doesn’t drive an ID VW)
No word on battery-size increase (which means that v.minor range bump is likely due to efficiency gains related to the new motors)… but a gain is a gain, and the extra torque will be nice for higher-speed overtakes, I guess.
All in all this feels like a *very* minor refresh… but I guess it’s better than nothing 😀
Both the new ID4 and ID5 seem anattractive looking package for a family car – just not at anything like that price!!!! By comparison the petrol 2024 Volkswagen Golf starts at prices below £26K and has many different varients below £30K.
Against a median salary in the Uk of £38,000 per year here offering electric cars at starting near £50K means these certainly aren’t the People’s car – sorry Volkswagen the user name doesnt check out .
yes, very good point