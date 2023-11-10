Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Market Research

Low U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Making Gasoline Less Profitable, Reducing Crack Spreads

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
daily New York harbor RBOB-Brent futures price crack spread

Data source: Bloomberg L.P. Note: RBOB=reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending

Low gasoline demand in combination with the seasonal switch to winter-grade gasoline has made gasoline less profitable to produce, reducing the difference between gasoline blendstock and crude oil prices to multiyear lows in October 2023.

The crack spread is the difference between the price of a wholesale petroleum product and the crude oil price, and it can serve as an indicator of refining profits. The crack spread between New York Harbor RBOB and Brent crude oil is helpful in understanding the profitability of U.S. gasoline refining because it is the difference between the price of the petroleum component of gasoline used in many parts of the United States (RBOB) and Brent crude oil.

The RBOB-Brent crack spread decreased in August after reaching a summer high of 94 cents per gallon (gal) on July 27, ending the month at 70 cents/gal. The crack spread subsequently fell in September, ending the month at 17 cents/gal. In October, this crack spread averaged 16 cents/gal, the lowest monthly average since December 2020.

One reason gasoline crack spreads have decreased recently is low U.S. gasoline consumption. Based on weekly estimates in our Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR), U.S. gasoline consumption, measured as product supplied, has been less than its lows both in 2022, when demand was down after months of high summer gasoline prices and inflation, and in 2020, when responses to the COVID-19 pandemic reduced demand. Some factors that may be reducing gasoline demand this year include higher gasoline prices, less discretionary spending due to persistently high inflation, and improved fuel efficiency of vehicles.

U.S. gasoline consumption

Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Weekly Petroleum Status Report. Note: Consumption is measured as product supplied.

Another factor affecting crack spreads is above-average U.S. gasoline production. Our WPSR estimates suggest that U.S. refinery runs this year were above average in September and were near average in October. Despite the low crack spreads, refineries have continued to produce gasoline at an average rate because the other products they produce alongside gasoline have remained sufficiently profitable to continue gasoline production despite low demand.

Low gasoline demand and relatively average refinery production have increased U.S. gasoline inventories. As of October 13, U.S. gasoline inventories were up 4% from the beginning of September, totaling 223.3 million barrels.

Principal contributor: James Troderman

Article first published on U.S. EIA’s Today in Energy blog.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

-- the EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Bicycles

There’s No Reason To Keep Riding The Gas Price Rollercoaster

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! A recent article at USA Today tells the...

September 24, 2023

Cars

U.S. Gas Prices Rising Going Into Labor Day

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! On the Monday before the Labor Day weekend,...

September 1, 2023

Energy Efficiency

Forward Power Pricing Drops in Australia in Response to Government Action

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Sometimes, reading the comments from big gas, big...

December 17, 2022

Fossil Fuels

US Gas Price Drops Have Stalled, & Could Be On The Way Up Again

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Earlier this year, when gas prices went to...

September 26, 2022

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.