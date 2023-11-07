Hot Deal: Jackery Portable Power Stations & Solar Panels — Up To 36% Off

If you’re on the lookout for an off-grid power source or emergency backup power system and want to save some money when purchasing one, right now there are some great deals on Jackery portable power stations and accompanying solar panels. We’ve used and reviewed a number of Jackery’s offerings, and have found them to be well-built and worth the cost, so there’s no need to take a chance on an off-brand portable power station when you can pick up a Jackery model at a decent discount.

First, the Jackery 1000 portable power station is on sale for 36% off the usual retail price of $1099, and is priced at just $699 right now. CleanTechnica’s own Jennifer Sensiba reviewed the Jackery 1000 a few years ago, and covered the ins and outs of the unit in two different posts, ultimately saying, “The power station doesn’t run into much it can’t do. It can’t do big things like heavy power tools or space heaters, but it can do a lot of the small things we take for granted at home every day. Light cooking, a computer, and lights are all well within what the power station can easily do on a charge.”

The next step up from that unit is the Jackery 1000 Plus with two 100W solar panels, which offers double the power at 2000W of output (4000W peak), and a bit more battery capacity at 1264Wh (compared to the above unit, which is rated at 1002Wh). The dual solar panels make it simple to keep it charged off-grid with about half a day of direct sunshine, and as a plus, the 1000 Plus can also be expanded with up to 3 add-on battery packs, capable of storing up to 5kWh of electricity. It’s currently on sale at 30% off its usual price of $1699, bringing the price down to $1189.

And finally, the Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit, with a 3000W output and 4085W of capacity, meaning this unit could be an excellent choice for a home battery backup system. It includes the Explorer 2000 Plus portable power station and an additional Jackery Battery Pack 2000, plus a pair of 200W solar panels for off-grid charging. This unit also be connected to 5 expandable battery packs for up to 12kWh of capacity, or a pair of Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Power Stations can be connected in parallel for capacity of up to 24kWh, voltage to 240V, and output to 6000W. This beast of a portable power station is on sale right now for 32% off of its usual $4999 price, bringing the price down to just $3399.