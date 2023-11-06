Green Up Your Fall Cleanup With Deals On Greenworks Cordless Yard Tools

It’s that time of year when the air in neighborhoods across the country begin to fill with the sound of small engines helping to take care of all the fall yard chores before winter begins, and while we may be used to their loud whine and the smell of gas and oil and exhaust fumes, it doesn’t have to be that way anymore. Electric yard tools like lawn mowers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, and trimmers can do all the same things, but can also help turn down the noise and avoid polluting the air at the same time.

We know that reducing emissions across all sectors is incredibly important, and lawn and garden equipment account for some 5% of US air pollution, not just greenhouse gas emissions but other noxious emissions such as fine particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, benzene, and other chemicals that contribute to air pollution. And considering that air pollution is linked to 1 out of every 6 human deaths worldwide, it’s high time we clean up our act starting in our own backyards.

According to a new report from PIRG, gas-powered equipment like mowers, blowers, chainsaws, and trimmers produce “a surprisingly large amount of pollution and noise,” and are responsible for quite a bit of air pollution that could be avoided by ditching gas and going electric.

“According to the report’s analysis of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data, lawn and garden equipment in the U.S. emitted an estimated 21,800 tons of harmful “fine particulate” air pollution in 2020 – equal to the amount emitted by 234 million typical cars over the course of a year.”

While the earlier models of cordless and corded electric yard tools tended to suffer from lack of power or lack of battery capacity, the newest generation of electrified mowers and blowers and trimmers are a completely different breed. Although battery swapping is a new-ish technology when it comes to cars, tradesmen have been using tools like cordless drills and drivers for quite some time, and the ability to pop out a spent battery for charging and pop in a charged one is very convenient, and electric lawn care equipment is now taking the same approach.

One of the leaders in zero emissions yard and landscaping equipment is Greenworks, which makes everything from electric riding mowers to electric chainsaws to electric pressure washers to electric UTVs. The Tennessee-based company makes a huge number of different models in different voltages, from 24V to 82V, and offers great warranties on everything it sells. And right now, there are some great fall sales going on at Greenworks to help get you started greening up your cleanup tools.

