Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
Check out these great deals from Greenworks!
Greenworks 21" electric lawnmower. Image courtesy of Greenworks.

Consumer Technology

Green Up Your Fall Cleanup With Deals On Greenworks Cordless Yard Tools

Save up to 30% on select Greenworks tools

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

It’s that time of year when the air in neighborhoods across the country begin to fill with the sound of small engines helping to take care of all the fall yard chores before winter begins, and while we may be used to their loud whine and the smell of gas and oil and exhaust fumes, it doesn’t have to be that way anymore. Electric yard tools like lawn mowers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, and trimmers can do all the same things, but can also help turn down the noise and avoid polluting the air at the same time.

We know that reducing emissions across all sectors is incredibly important, and lawn and garden equipment account for some 5% of US air pollution, not just greenhouse gas emissions but other noxious emissions such as fine particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, benzene, and other chemicals that contribute to air pollution. And considering that air pollution is linked to 1 out of every 6 human deaths worldwide, it’s high time we clean up our act starting in our own backyards.

According to a new report from PIRG, gas-powered equipment like mowers, blowers, chainsaws, and trimmers produce “a surprisingly large amount of pollution and noise,” and are responsible for quite a bit of air pollution that could be avoided by ditching gas and going electric.

“According to the report’s analysis of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data, lawn and garden equipment in the U.S. emitted an estimated 21,800 tons of harmful “fine particulate” air pollution in 2020 – equal to the amount emitted by 234 million typical cars over the course of a year.”

While the earlier models of cordless and corded electric yard tools tended to suffer from lack of power or lack of battery capacity, the newest generation of electrified mowers and blowers and trimmers are a completely different breed. Although battery swapping is a new-ish technology when it comes to cars, tradesmen have been using tools like cordless drills and drivers for quite some time, and the ability to pop out a spent battery for charging and pop in a charged one is very convenient, and electric lawn care equipment is now taking the same approach.

One of the leaders in zero emissions yard and landscaping equipment is Greenworks, which makes everything from electric riding mowers to electric chainsaws to electric pressure washers to electric UTVs. The Tennessee-based company makes a huge number of different models in different voltages, from 24V to 82V, and offers great warranties on everything it sells. And right now, there are some great fall sales going on at Greenworks to help get you started greening up your cleanup tools.

Save up to 30% on select Greenworks tools, like the 60V Storm/Flood/Power Outage Kit that comes with two batteries and two chargers, and includes an 18″ chainsaw, a blower, work light, and wet/dry vac that goes for just $711.75, down from its usual price of $949.95. Or consider a 60V 18″ chainsaw and 10″ pole saw Combo Kit that is selling for $399.98, down from $539.98. Or maybe the 60V 610 CFM cordless leaf blower, with battery and rapid charger, which is going for $169.99.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:,
Written By

Derek lives in southwestern New Mexico and digs bicycles, simple living, fungi, organic gardening, sustainable lifestyle design, bouldering, and permaculture. He loves fresh roasted chiles, peanut butter on everything, and buckets of coffee.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Check out these great deals from Greenworks! Check out these great deals from Greenworks!

Air Quality

$125 Off Greenworks Electric Lawnmowers — Clean Deals

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Seen your neighbors’ electric lawnmowers and ready to...

August 7, 2023
landscape equipment landscape equipment

Consumer Technology

Battery-Powered Landscape Equipment Can Now Recharge Inside A Solar-Powered Toolshed

Landscape equipment like mowers, trimmers, and blowers create millions of tons of exhaust emissions every year in America. It's time to go electric.

July 11, 2023

Bicycles

Electric Everything, Part 6 — Lawnmowers, Chainsaws, & More

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! This is the 6th in a series on...

May 6, 2023
lawnmowers and leafblowers lawnmowers and leafblowers

Air Quality

It’s Time To Retire Those Gas-Powered Lawnmowers & Leafblowers

Gas-powered mowers emit 16 times as much planet-warming carbon dioxide per acre as electric mowers. Even in places where the electricity grid is mostly...

May 4, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.