Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

$500+ Million in Investments in 40+ US Electric Vehicle Charger Plants

Manufacturers have announced investments of over $500 million in more than 40 American-made electric vehicle charger plants.

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Image courtesy of DOE

Since 2021, manufacturers have announced more than $500 million in American-made electric vehicle (EV) charger investments. The locations denoted on the map are facilities where EV chargers are or will be manufactured, including Level 2 AC chargers, DC fast chargers, and wireless charging. It is estimated that these investments will create more than 3,000 new jobs.

Note: Many facilities are conditional on financing, funding, site control, and other factors.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy, Building America’s Clean Energy Future, accessed September 27, 2023.

View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week

Courtesy of Energy.gov.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

A New Hope For Concentrating Solar Power

Concentrating solar power systems are getting an energy efficiency makeover and a new job: producing solar fuels.

10 hours ago

Clean Power

A Tiny Supercritical Carbon Dioxide Turbine Can Power 10,000 Homes

A high tech supercritical carbon dioxide power plant is taking shape behind the walls of a modest building in Texas, with the potential to...

13 hours ago

Buildings

$18.5 Billion In Energy Savings From Better Climate Challenge

DOE Announces $18.5 Billion In Energy Savings and Celebrates First Year Results of Better Climate Challenge

October 23, 2023

Buildings

Prize Finalists Make Home Electrification Solutions Look EAS-E

"EAS-E Prize finalists were chosen for their innovative visions of how home electrification can be made simpler and more affordable for all homeowners."

October 22, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.