$500+ Million in Investments in 40+ US Electric Vehicle Charger Plants

Since 2021, manufacturers have announced more than $500 million in American-made electric vehicle (EV) charger investments. The locations denoted on the map are facilities where EV chargers are or will be manufactured, including Level 2 AC chargers, DC fast chargers, and wireless charging. It is estimated that these investments will create more than 3,000 new jobs.

Note: Many facilities are conditional on financing, funding, site control, and other factors.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy, Building America’s Clean Energy Future, accessed September 27, 2023.

