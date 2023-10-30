Connect with us

CleanTechnica

Consumer Technology

This 4-Burner Electric Induction Cooktop Is Less Than $300

Published

If you’re interested in either weaning your home off of natural gas, or in upgrading your electric coil stovetop, an induction stove is the way to go. Induction stoves are more energy-efficient, safer, healthier to operate, have much more precise temperature control, heat up faster, and are easier to clean, and they will be a standard feature in the all-electric homes of the future. That’s not to say that you’ve got to wait for some unspecified time in the future to take advantage of cooking with electrons in an energy-efficient manner, or to invest in a full-sized electric range, as there are already a number of standalone induction “burners” on the market, as well drop-in induction cooktops.

“How we cook our food plays a big role in our ability to fully decarbonize our lives and keep our families healthy. While less significant in its emissions compared to other home activities like space and water heating, cooking can be one of the last holdouts in the transition to an all-electric, zero-carbon home. Gas stoves have long been a gateway drug that fossil fuel companies use to get into homes in the first place — few people care about what fuel heats their water or air, but many have an emotional attachment to cooking and the ability of gas to quickly respond to temperature changes. Electrifying cooking, with induction, eliminates any reason to have gas in the home.

Right now, you can pick up a 4-burner (ok, so not really burners, but rather cooking zones) induction cooktop to either replace an existing gas or electric stovetop or to install as a new appliance in your kitchen for under $300. The Weceleh 30 Induction Cooktop is on sale for just $295.99, and while you may need to have some wiring done to get it up and running in your kitchen on a 240V circuit, it looks to be a great way to not only ditch inefficient and/or dirty stoves, but to also up your cooking game.

 
Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Derek lives in southwestern New Mexico and digs bicycles, simple living, fungi, organic gardening, sustainable lifestyle design, bouldering, and permaculture. He loves fresh roasted chiles, peanut butter on everything, and buckets of coffee.

