CleanTechnica
Lectric XPeak e-bike

Bicycles

Pre-Order The New Lectric XPeak E-Bike & Get $450 In Freebies

The latest model of e-bike from Lectric eBikes, the XPeak, is just about ready to launch, and right now, those who pre-order one (or more!) of them will not only get a lower price, but will also get about $450 worth of free accessories as well.

Although we spill a lot of ink pixels on full-sized electric vehicles, we’re also huge advocates of getting started in electric mobility on a much smaller scale, because not everyone is willing or able to cover the cost of a brand new car, and not everyone needs to replace their current vehicle right away. Not only are e-bikes more affordable and more available, they also make a great low carbon transportation option for many local trips, and they’re super fun as well. That’s why we’re trying to highlight some deals on the e-bike brands that we’ve ridden and reviewed before, as it’s always nice to save some bucks while also going green.

Lectric eBikes is one of those brands, as we’ve had the opportunity to ride and review a number of them, from the folding models to the cargo bike to the electric trike, so we know these electric bikes are well-built and reliable. The newest model from Lectric, the XPeak, will be available for pre-order on November 1st, and while it lists for $1399, those who pre-order it now will get it for $1299, plus a bunch of accessories for free.

The preorder launch special includes $450 in free accessories including a Rear Rack, Front Rack, Fenders, Large Basket, Small Basket, Bike Lock, and Elite Headlight.

The XPeak is a fat tire e-bike, so while it can handle off-road riding with ease, it can also tackle just about any urban terrain you can throw at it, so this electric bike could be a great grocery-getter even if you don’t plan on bombing down any trails with it.

“Escape the ordinary with the Lectric XPeak. It’s an all-terrain eBike equipped to take you off-road and encourage you into the unknown. This ride has been tested to the most aggressive safety standard for mountain eBikes (eMTB) – meaning that it’s durable and well-able to take on even the most rugged of terrains. Explore beyond your neighborhood with 26” fat tires, a 1310W peak motor, and a trail-ready RST Renegade suspension front fork to smooth out the ride ahead.”

You can sign up to get in on the pre-order deal on the Lectric eBikes XPeak here.

 
Community Solar Benefits & Growth

