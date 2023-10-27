Connect with us

Tesla Factory in Germany - Giga Berlin
Tesla’s Giga Berlin Expansion Set To Kick Off In Early 2024 Amid Controversy

Tesla has revealed its aspirations to commence its Giga Berlin expansion project in the first half of 2024. This announcement comes against the backdrop of ongoing public debates surrounding the project’s scope and impact. The expansion initiative aims to modernize the existing factory structure, establish a water recycling facility, and construct a second production building and a battery recycling plant in the coming years.

However, the project hasn’t been immune to controversy. Over 1,000 objections have been raised against Tesla’s expansion plans, with significant concerns centering on potential environmental consequences and the plant’s water consumption. The Strausberg-Erkner Water Association has been particularly vocal in opposing Tesla’s expansion, citing its inability to meet the increased water demand for expanded production.

Environmental organizations, including the Green League, Nabu, and the Association for Nature and Landscape, have expressed concerns about the transparency and consistency of the discussion process. They’ve criticized certain document redactions and subsequent alterations after initial publication, raising questions about the process’s integrity. Despite these objections, the State Office for the Environment has affirmed the legality of Tesla’s updates to application documents, provided they don’t constitute an entirely new project.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has lent his support to Tesla’s expansion, emphasizing the significance of retaining companies like Tesla to strengthen the country’s economy. He underscored the need to balance environmental considerations with economic prosperity. As outlined in plans released last year, the expansion is set to boost Giga Berlin‘s production capacity from 500,000 to over 1,000,000 vehicles annually and increase its battery production capacity from 50GWh to 100GWh per year.

Article from EVANNEX.

 
