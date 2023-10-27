Save Big On The EcoFlow DELTA 2 Power Station + 220W Solar Panel

We’re big on portable power stations and solar panel combos here at CleanTechnica, and are always on the lookout for great prices, so when we saw that the EcoFlow DELTA 2 “solar generator” and a 220W solar panel combo are going for just a hair over $1000, we had to share the news.

Our own Kyle Field reviewed this portable power station last year, and he found it to be a great option for a number of use cases, including serving as a backup power source for homes, as well as a great addition to an RV:

“The DELTA 2’s 1kWh capacity makes it a solid choice for intermittent home backup power. Here in Southern California, the grid regularly cuts out and the DELTA 2 is more than up to the task to keep the lights on, the refrigerator humming, and the internet running. Adding a folding or stationary solar panel further extends that functionality and could keep the essentials running for much longer when the sun is shining.

“As a mobile power station, the DELTA 2 can effectively replace a complete power system in an RV. It directly replaces the battery pack, an 1,800 watt inverter with AC and DC output, and allows for direct charging from solar. The ability to add more storage capacity means the system can even scale up or down to accommodate larger vehicles and more appliances.”

The regular retail price on the DELTA 2 with a 200W solar panel is $1649, but right now there is a $590 coupon available, bringing the purchase price down to just $1059.

Made for the outdoors. Replace your outdoor generator with a solar generator. Includes a 220W Bifacial solar panel to capture up to 25% more energy. Charge your DELTA 2 even faster with green energy.

Built to last 6x Longer. Its LFP battery chemistry makes for a portable power station with a 3000+ cycle life. Enough for years on end of use. With a sophisticated BMS, you can go easy knowing it’s an auto-regulating portable battery to keep you safe.

Power almost anything. Solar powered generators have come a long way. Power all your appliances with 1800W output, that’s on par with outdoor generators without the fumes or noise. With 15 outlets and its huge output, you can power 90% of your appliances.

Expandable capacity from 1-3kWh. With the standalone portable power station sporting 1kWh, you can add on extra batteries to reach up to 3kWh. Ideal for camping, RVs, or home backup power.

What you get. DELTA 2 Power station, 220W Solar panel, Adjustable kickstand case, AC charging cable, Car charging cable, Solar charging cable, DC5521 to DC5525 cable, User manual, and an exclusive 5-year warranty.