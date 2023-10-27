Hot Deal: The Specialized Turbo Vado E-Bike Is Now $750 Off

There are a ton of e-bike companies out there today that were formed purely as electric bike companies, which has really opened up the bike industry in terms of choices for all sorts of different riders, especially those who may have passed right over the idea of a conventional bicycle and gone electric right off the bat. However, there are also many legacy bicycle companies that have now embraced the idea of electric motors on their bikes, which means that buyers can have the peace of mind of knowing that their new e-bike was built by a tried-and-true manufacturer and not some startup bros throwing together an e-bike willy-nilly with parts and pieces sourced solely for their low cost.

One of those legacy bicycle brands is Specialized, which was founded in the US decades ago, and which was the company that was the first to mass-produce mountain bikes back in 1981. Specialized is still on the leading edge in the bicycle industry, maintaining its position among the Big Three bike companies, along with Giant and Trek, and it has lately been making moves with e-bikes and bringing its experience building high quality and high performance bicycles along for the ride.

Last summer, our own Jo Borrás rode and reviewed the Specialized Turbo Vado, and evidently loved it, as he ended up asking, “Maybe One E-bike Really CAN Do It All?” about the bike.

“So, who should buy this Specialized bike? The one that’s, arguably, the least “specialized” bike to ever wear the iconic “S”?

“You might think that, because there’s almost limitless competition in the “active” e-bike category for riders that want to use one bike to commute, get around on the weekends, and live a healthier (indeed, more active) lifestyle, that it would be a tough question to answer, but it’s really not. This bike is for someone, anyone, who is ready to make their go-to transportation option an e-bike.”

Right now, the Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 is available for $750 off of its regular retail price of $4000, bringing the cost down to $3,249.49. It comes in three different colorways, and is packed with all the bells and whistles (not literally bells and whistles, which is kind of a bummer). that you might expect a top-notch bike company like Specialized to include.

“Consider Vado your high-performance transportation bike, getting you where you’re going with an unmatched combination of speed, reliability, and confidence. Whether you load it up with your stuff, or jump on and go, commute to work, or ride to the gym, Vado’s full power and huge range will get you from ‘point A’ to ‘point B’ ASAP.

“The Specialized Vado has everything you need for e-powered transport. It brings a balanced nature to the way it handles and superior levels of comfort. This is a true class leader of its type.” – Specialized