Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
Wisk Aero eVTOL aircraft. Image courtesy of Wisk Aero.

Aviation

Wisk Is 1st eVTOL Air Taxi Firm to Make Public Flights, Lilium Offers 1st eVTOL Aircraft for Private Purchase

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

The day will come when those who want to travel sustainably will be able to do so on electric planes. This week’s progress revealed as much. During Long Beach’s “Festival of Flight” this week, Wisk became the first eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi firm to make public flights at Long Beach Airport in Los Angeles County. The end result was tangible proof of the safety and efficiency of autonomous passenger flights. Wisk completed unique flight operations with other real-world commercial passenger aircraft operations in an involved, real-world commercial, airport scenario.

Wisk’s flying tests and public displays highlight the company’s commitment to the technological success of aircraft with a sustainable flare, and, ultimately, to the future. Wisk has a long history of flight testing, with over 1700 test flights. Wisk Aero has proven itself again as a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company.

The multi-transition flight was conducted using Wisk’s 5th-generation (Cora) autonomous, eVTOL aircraft, demonstrating the safety and reality of autonomous passenger flight. Long Beach’s mayor, local and state officials from the Los Angeles region, and Boeing executives met to discuss the region’s Advanced Air Mobility future.

“Autonomous flight is possible today and it’s happening now in LA,” said Brian Yutko, CEO of Wisk. “Los Angeles is a target launch city for many in our industry and we are extremely proud to be the first air taxi company to fly in LA – and to have done so with an autonomous aircraft. We are fortunate to have the partnership and support of Boeing throughout the area to help build relationships and advance our mission. We are thankful to Long Beach for their ongoing partnership and support as we make safe, everyday, autonomous flight a reality for Southern California and the world.”

Based on a recent report from California State University–Long Beach, urban air mobility (UAM) “can increase urban transportation choices while contributing to sustainability and economic development.” The Long Beach Economic Partnership commissioned the study, which discovered that both users and non-users would benefit economically.

Along with the mayor’s praise, Wisk’s Long Beach case study believes that building a 20-vertiport network would generate “2,133 jobs, $174.0 million in labor income, and $423.6 million in economic output.” When fully operational, the vertiport network will “generate $173.3 million in expenditures, $90.3 million in labor income, and 943 jobs. ”

“I am proud to see the future of flight becoming a reality in Long Beach,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “Long Beach has been a leader in aviation for decades and those careers helped build and sustain the middle class here for generations. I am looking forward to working with Wisk and Boeing to create good jobs and integrating a safe, quiet, and environmentally responsible transportation option in Long Beach.”

Image courtesy of Lilium.

In related news, Lilium Jet, in collaboration with EMCJET, launched the first private eVTOL in the United States. Texas-based EMCJET secured production slots for the first U.S. Jets Lilium Pioneer Edition in response to premium market demand. This is the first time in the United States that Lilium Jets or any other eVTOL aircraft will be available for private purchase. Customers in major Texas cities like Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas will be prioritized.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Cynthia Shahan, started writing after previously doing research and publishing work on natural birth practices.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Archer air taxi Archer air taxi

Aviation

Leave Your Heart In San Francisco Aboard A United Electric Air Taxi

Several companies see a bright future for an electric air taxi service. United expects to start its service in 2025.

June 26, 2023

Aviation

Megawatt Electrical Motor Designed By MIT Engineers Could Help Electrify Aviation

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Aviation’s huge carbon footprint could shrink significantly with...

June 10, 2023

Aviation

Electric Aviation Is Arriving, & Cybersecurity Is High Priority

Industry Will Face Challenge of Networked Infrastructure Among Many Entities

February 2, 2023
hydrogen fuel cell electric aircraft zeroavia hydrogen fuel cell electric aircraft zeroavia

Aviation

The Wait For Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Aircraft Just Got Shorter

The US firm ZeroAvia is one step closer to bringing its zero emission electric aircraft to market, powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

January 2, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.