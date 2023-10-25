Connect with us

Grab A Pair Of Heybike’s Explore E-Bikes & Save $1000+

Heybike is offering a number of “Bundle” deals on its e-bikes, so if you’d like to get yourself and a friend or partner on an electric bicycle this fall, this sale is well worth a closer look. We’ve reviewed a couple of the e-bike offerings from Heybike over the last year, and know that the company builds reliable and affordable electric bikes to fit just about anyone.

Right now, Heybike has a bunch of deals going on for a Halloween sale (because, you know, spooky season means electric mobility, or something like that), with the Explore selling for just $1399 (regular retail price is $1899). This fat tire e-bike features a 750W rear hub motor with a 28 mph top speed, a step-through frame, 400 pounds of carrying capacity, and up to 70 miles of range per charge. It’s got front suspension, a removable 48V 20 Ah battery, 5 pedal assist levels, a twist throttle, a built-in rear cargo rack (panniers and front racks are also available), and it comes in green or black.

A single Explore e-bike is on sale for $1399, which is $500 off its regular retail price, and a bundle deal for a pair of Explore e-bikes from Heybike is $2748, which is an additional $50 off. Bundle deals are also available on other models as well, and if you order in the next day, you can get an additional year of warranty for free. See the full line of e-bikes from Heybike at the company website.

 
Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Derek lives in southwestern New Mexico and digs bicycles, simple living, fungi, organic gardening, sustainable lifestyle design, bouldering, and permaculture. He loves fresh roasted chiles, peanut butter on everything, and buckets of coffee.

