Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
Researchers have shown how an all-solid lithium-based electrolyte material can be used to develop fast charging, long-range batteries for electric vehicles that are also safer than conventional designs. Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Batteries

Zeroing In On EV Batteries With More Storage & Faster Charging

Neutrons offer insights into developing long-range batteries for electric vehicles

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Currently, the biggest hurdle for electric vehicles, or EVs, is the development of advanced battery technology to extend driving range, safety and reliability.

New research has shown how a novel lithium-based electrolyte material (Li9N2Cl3) can be used to develop solid-state batteries that charge faster and store more energy than conventional designs. Experiments revealed the solid-electrolyte was not only stable in normal air environments, but it also inhibited the growth of dendrites — dangerous, branchlike formations that cause batteries to catch fire.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientist Jue Liu conducted neutron experiments to observe how lithium moved through the material.

“The material’s dry air stability, efficient lithium-ion transport, and high compatibility toward metallic lithium are crucial advances. It’s the best of both worlds,” he said. “It offers all the performance benefits of liquid-electrolyte batteries that we use every day, but it’s safer and more reliable.”

Lithium-compatible and air-stable vacancy-rich Li9N2Cl3 for high–areal capacity, long-cycling all–solid-state lithium metal batteries

Originally published on the Oak Ridge National Laboratory website. By Jue Liu, Neutron Scattering Scientist

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Research

ORNL Scientists Close The Cycle On Recycling Mixed Plastics

ORNL’s organocatalyst deconstructs mixed plastics at different temperatures, which facilitates recovering their individual monomers separately, in reusable form

16 hours ago

Research

Researchers 3D-Print Moon Rover Wheel Prototype With NASA

For space exploration and habitation, 3D printers could eventually use local material from the moon or Mars as a feedstock.

October 6, 2023

Batteries

Scientists Illuminate The Mechanics of Solid-State Batteries

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! As current courses through a battery, its materials...

October 4, 2023

Clean Power

15 Wind Power Projects Get $27 Million From US DOE Wind Energy Technologies Office

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! DOE Wind Energy Technologies Office Selects 15 Projects...

September 25, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.