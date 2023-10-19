Save $800 On The Juiced RipCurrent S Fat Tire E-Bike

If you’ve been on the fence about buying an electric bike, or have been biding your time waiting for the price to be right, you might want to take a closer look at the Juiced Bikes RipCurrent S fat tire e-bike, because right now, it’s on sale for $800 off of its regular retail price.

We’ve covered a few different models of e-bikes and moped-ish micromobility vehicles from Juiced Bikes in recent years, including the RipCurrent S, which CleanTechnica’s own Kyle Field rode and reviewed about 2 years ago. Kyle has ridden and reviewed a lot of e-bikes, so he’s got some really good insights into what makes an electric bike a great ride.

“Overall, the Juiced Bikes RipCurrent S Step-Through is an impressive fat tire bike that’s suited for a wide range of rider sizes. Thanks to its cadence sensor and torque sensor pairing, it has one of the smoothest integrations of the power from the motor and the mechanical gearing that we’ve seen. When needed, the powerful 750-watt motor out back and massive 994 Wh battery work together to power through some of the most challenging terrain around, even with my oversized 205 lb frame weighing it down.”

That version of the bike has since been updated, with the 750W motor being replaced with a 1000W motor, an upgraded 52V battery pack, updated controller programming, an upgraded fender package, and other enhancements, and yet the retail price has dropped from $2699.

And, as bit of reassurance to those who might be leery of e-bike battery fires after the recent spate of news stories about them, all of the batteries used by Juiced Bikes are UL certified: “All current Juiced Bikes are TUV certified to UL 2849, making them fully compliant with NYC regulations for battery and e-bike safety regulations. This essential safety certification means all e-bike components meet stringent durability and safety standards.”

According to the Juiced Bikes website, only the Brushed Aluminum color of the RipCurrent S is available for $1599 due to its being discontinued, so if you’d like the version with the red or black frame, you’re going to have to pay the full price of $2399 (which is actually a pretty good price for an e-bike with specs like the RipCurrent S). Or, if that doesn’t strike your fancy, the HyperScorpion moped-style e-bike is on sale for $1999 (down from $2499), while the RipRacer, a

“Fun-Sized” fat-tire e-bike is going for just $999 (down from $1499).