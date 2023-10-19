Connect with us

Renogy Flexible 50 Watt Solar Panels Are On Sale For Almost Half Price

If you’re looking to either dip your toes in the water of DIY solar, or to expand your current off-grid solar setup, these lightweight flexible solar panels from Renogy might be just the ticket, especially now that they’re only $67.99 each, down from their regular retail price of $119.99.

  • [Extremely Flexible] This flexible panel is capable of meeting a wide range of applications where standard panels can be inconvenient to mount, such as on the curved roof of an Airstream.
  • [Ultra Lightweight] Thanks to advanced polymer materials, this product weighs 70% less than conventional solar panels, making transportation and installation a breeze.
  • [Super Thin Lamination] Hardly noticeable, the Renogy 50W Lightweight Panel laid flat is only a tenth of an inch tall. Approximately 95% thinner than its rigid counterpart, this panel is ideal for a stealthy solar setup.
  • [Highly Durable] Rigorously tested, the 50W panel Was designed to withstand extreme wind of up to 2400 PA and snow loads of up to 5400 Pa.
  • [Potential Uses] The Renogy 50 Watt Flexible Monocrystalline Panel can be primarily used on off-grid applications that include marine, rooftop, RV, boats, and any curvy surfaces.

Whether you’re looking to cover the rooftop of an RV, van, boat, or other vehicle, or just want a less bulky option for a little off-grid power setup, these Renogy solar panels appear to be a great choice, especially at 43% off of retail. Find them here: Renogy Flexible Solar Panel 50 Watt 12 Volt Monocrystalline Semi-Flexible Bendable Off-Grid Charger

 
Derek lives in southwestern New Mexico and digs bicycles, simple living, fungi, organic gardening, sustainable lifestyle design, bouldering, and permaculture. He loves fresh roasted chiles, peanut butter on everything, and buckets of coffee.

