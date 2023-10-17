Connect with us

Get Cooking With Electrons With This Induction Cooktop Deal

It’s no secret that we’re all about the electrification of everything over here at CleanTechnica, from transportation to heating to cooking, and while it may not be feasible for many people to start with big ticket items, such as an electric vehicle or a rooftop solar array or a heat pump, or even a fully electric kitchen, there are plenty of other options that can get you started on the path to a cleaner greener lifestyle.

We’ve sung the praises of induction stoves for some time, as they are demonstrably cleaner than gas stoves, are much safer than both gas and standard electric coil cooktops, and they heat up faster and offer precise temperature control and even heating for better cooking. And they’re also up to three times more energy efficient than gas stoves.

“Induction stoves are an important technology that allow consumers to happily leave behind fossil fuels in the kitchen. They cook food faster than other types of stoves, turn heat up and down instantaneously, offer precise temperature control, only work when a magnetic pan is placed on top of them (no more accidentally leaving the burner on), and thus are extremely safe, and perhaps best of all, are powered by clean electricity.” – Joe Wachunas

However, replacing a gas stove or standard electric stove with an induction range can be a non-starter if you rent, and even if you own your home, it’s not only going to cost you some bucks for the appliance itself, but is most likely going to cost a pretty penny to have an electrician come and get your kitchen ready for a 240V, 50 amp circuit in order to plug it in. But the good news is that you can get started with induction cooking even if you’re on a budget and even if you rent, because there are a number of smaller single or double “burner” induction cooktops available at a decent price.

Right now, Prime members can pick up this single induction cooktop from Nuwave for just $127.49, down from its regular price of $179.99. The Nuwave Pro Chef Induction Cooktop is NSF-Certified, and offers up to 1800W of power on its 8” cooking surface. The unit has 6 preset temperature settings, as well as the ability to fine tune your own temperature from 100°F to 575°F in 5°F increments, and a built-in timer can cut off the cooktop to ensure you’re not going to inadvertently turn your meal into a blackened mess if you get sidetracked. Plus, the unit won’t even begin to heat unless a pan is on the surface, meaning you’re not going to accidentally set the kitchen on fire if some little gremlin has been pushing buttons on this appliance. Check out this deal on the Nuwave Pro Chef Induction Cooktop at Amazon.

Or if you’re ready to consider a full-size induction range, be sure to read this guide from Naomi and Joe before you purchase one.

 
Derek lives in southwestern New Mexico and digs bicycles, simple living, fungi, organic gardening, sustainable lifestyle design, bouldering, and permaculture. He loves fresh roasted chiles, peanut butter on everything, and buckets of coffee.

