Hi, what are you looking for?


 
IBEW, IUOE, LIUNA Sign Historic Three-Union Solar Agreement

Published

This week, the presidents of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Laborers International Union of North America, and the International Union of Operating Engineers signed a national tri-trade solar agreement governing the construction of utility-scale solar projects, making it easier for developers, contractors, and unions to bring critical renewable energy generation online to power America’s communities.

“The members of our three unions have been key to the growth of utility-scale solar power for years now, and this agreement solidifies our role as leaders in this industry,” said IBEW International President Kenneth W. Cooper. “It will streamline the process of bringing large-scale solar projects onto the grid while ensuring they are done on time and under budget by experienced, skilled trades workers.”

The agreement, which will cover all of the United States except for California, delineates each union’s responsibilities on solar projects, making it easier for organized labor and solar developers to partner in building out this rapidly growing energy sector.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the Inflation Reduction Act represent the largest investment in clean-energy infrastructure and technology in our nation’s history, and our three unions are committed to building it with skilled, union labor,” said Cooper. “This tri-trade solar agreement will help lead us to a cleaner energy future while ensuring that green jobs remain good, family-sustaining jobs for the foreseeable future.”

Courtesy of The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. IBEW represents approximately 820,000 members and retirees who work in a wide variety of fields, including construction, utilities, manufacturing, telecommunications, broadcasting, railroads and government.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

