BLUETTI Is Offering Deep Discounts On Home Backup Power Stations

When it comes to portable power stations and home battery backup systems, BLUETTI has you covered. And right now, the company is offering some deep discounts on its larger units, which are great candidates for emergency preparedness kits, off-grid power sources, or #vanlife additions.

We’ve used and reviewed a number of energy storage devices from BLUETTI, including the EP500, the AC180, the AC200Max, and the AC200P, which each got high marks from the CleanTechnica team.

Kyle had this to say about the AC200Max:

“The AC200Max is a solid portable power station from one of the biggest names in the space and is built on a set of long-lasting iron phosphate battery cells. The ability to expand its storage capacity up to over 8 kWh with additional external batteries is clutch for folks looking to support larger loads in an RV, tiny house, or home backup system and sets the unit apart.”

And this about the AC180:

“The BLUETTI AC180 and PV200 make for an extremely versatile portable power station and solar generator setup. It’s easy to imagine using this as the primary source of energy for a camping expedition or even for a small RV. In a pinch, it could serve as a power source for grid outages or home backup.”

As part of BLUETTI’s Prime Big Deal Days, the company is currently offering its AC300+B300 package, a 3000W, 3072Wh LiFePO₄ power station, for $2599, which is $700 off the regular retail price. The same basic unit, but with an additional B300 battery offering a total of 6144Wh of storage, is now $4,398, a savings of $900. The AC300+B300 is also being offered with three 200W solar panels for just $3,946, which is $850 off the regular retail price. Check out the details of the items on sale for BLUETTI’s Prime Big Deal Days at the company website.