Today Only: Aventon Level Commuter E-Bike Is On Sale For Just $999

We’ve used and reviewed a number of e-bike models from Aventon here on CleanTechnica, and the general consensus from the team seems to be that Aventon’s e-bikes are well worth the money in terms of features, performance, and comfort. They’re great grocery-getters, off-road cycles, and commuter bikes, with a range of different models to choose from, Aventon’s e-bikes can get you started on your electric micromobility journey with reliability and fun, no matter what kind of riding you do.

For today only, Aventon is offering its first-generation Level e-bikes for just $999, down from the list price of $1,599. We’ve reviewed the next gen model, the Level.2, with Danielle saying the $1,699 bike is “almost too good to be true.” If that’s so, and your budget is lower than that, then the original Level model, at just under $1000, could just be the right bike at the right price for you.

See the full specs on the Aventon Level commuter e-bike at the company’s website.