Today Only: Aventon Level Commuter E-Bike Is On Sale For Just $999

Published

We’ve used and reviewed a number of e-bike models from Aventon here on CleanTechnica, and the general consensus from the team seems to be that Aventon’s e-bikes are well worth the money in terms of features, performance, and comfort. They’re great grocery-getters, off-road cycles, and commuter bikes, with a range of different models to choose from, Aventon’s e-bikes can get you started on your electric micromobility journey with reliability and fun, no matter what kind of riding you do.

For today only, Aventon is offering its first-generation Level e-bikes for just $999, down from the list price of $1,599. We’ve reviewed the next gen model, the Level.2, with Danielle saying the $1,699 bike is “almost too good to be true.” If that’s so, and your budget is lower than that, then the original Level model, at just under $1000, could just be the right bike at the right price for you.

See the full specs on the Aventon Level commuter e-bike at the company's website.

 
Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Derek lives in southwestern New Mexico and digs bicycles, simple living, fungi, organic gardening, sustainable lifestyle design, bouldering, and permaculture. He loves fresh roasted chiles, peanut butter on everything, and buckets of coffee.

