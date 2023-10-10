Connect with us

We Can Cut Petrochemicals Use Today: Buildings

RMI’s report We Can Cut Petrochemicals Use Today: Buildings provides an overview of the use of petrochemicals in the construction and renovation of buildings in the United States and what steps can be taken to lower buildings’ embodied emissions based on petrochemical use efficiency.

Most building material efficiency efforts United focus on reducing concrete and steel use; however, buildings’ walls, floors, insulation, and siding use an outsized portion of global commodity plastics and other key petrochemicals.

Alternative Materials: Page 17th RMI Report: We Can Cut Petrochemicals Use Today: Buildings

This report details the actions decision makers should prioritize to lower buildings’ embodied emissions due to petrochemical use and thereby mitigate health, fossil-resource, and carbon risks.

By Sasha Bylsma, TJ Conway, Tania Evans, Joseph Fallurin, Meghan Peltier, Jikai Wang

© 2023 Rocky Mountain Institute. Published with permission. Originally posted on RMI.

 
Since 1982, RMI (previously Rocky Mountain Institute) has advanced market-based solutions that transform global energy use to create a clean, prosperous and secure future. An independent, nonprofit think-and-do tank, RMI engages with businesses, communities and institutions to accelerate and scale replicable solutions that drive the cost-effective shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables. Please visit http://www.rmi.org for more information.

