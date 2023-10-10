RMI’s report We Can Cut Petrochemicals Use Today: Buildings provides an overview of the use of petrochemicals in the construction and renovation of buildings in the United States and what steps can be taken to lower buildings’ embodied emissions based on petrochemical use efficiency.

Most building material efficiency efforts United focus on reducing concrete and steel use; however, buildings’ walls, floors, insulation, and siding use an outsized portion of global commodity plastics and other key petrochemicals.

Alternative Materials: Page 17th RMI Report: We Can Cut Petrochemicals Use Today: Buildings

This report details the actions decision makers should prioritize to lower buildings’ embodied emissions due to petrochemical use and thereby mitigate health, fossil-resource, and carbon risks.

By Sasha Bylsma, TJ Conway, Tania Evans, Joseph Fallurin, Meghan Peltier, Jikai Wang

© 2023 Rocky Mountain Institute. Published with permission. Originally posted on RMI.