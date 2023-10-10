Connect with us

A Ford Mustang Mach-E at a Tesla charging station.

Cars

Tesla’s Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot Expands in New Zealand

Published

Tesla is making significant strides in expanding access to its Supercharger network, not just for Tesla owners but for all EV users. Read more about it from Tesla here.

One of its most recent ventures in this direction is the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program, which has gained momentum globally. In this post, we’ll focus on its latest expansion in New Zealand and the broader implications of this program.

New Zealand has become the latest market to join Tesla’s Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program. This initiative opens up Tesla’s Supercharging stations to all EVs, provided they are compatible with the locally used CCS2 charging connector, which, notably, Tesla vehicles also employ. This development marks a significant step in making EV charging more accessible and convenient for all electric vehicle owners in the country.

As of now, six Supercharging sites in New Zealand are accessible to all EV users, accounting for approximately a third of all Supercharging stations in the country. This expansion follows a similar move in Australia earlier in 2023, where over 30 locations were made available to all EVs, marking more than half of Tesla’s charging sites in the country.

Image courtesy of Teslas Motor Club NZ.

The United States, a key market for Tesla, has also witnessed the expansion of the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program. Tesla introduced Magic Dock built-in CCS1 adapters in several new states, significantly increasing the number of Supercharger stations supporting non-Tesla electric vehicles. While this remains a relatively small portion of the overall Supercharger network, it demonstrates Tesla’s commitment to making EV charging more inclusive.

This move aligns with broader goals in the United States, as compatibility with the CCS1 charging connector is now a requirement for public funding approval under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI). This requirement is expected to drive further expansion of the program across the country.

Looking ahead, the focus of the Supercharger program is set to shift as Tesla develops the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which other EV manufacturers in North America will begin adopting in 2025. This shift will simplify non-Tesla EV charging, eliminating the need for adapters and creating a more streamlined experience similar to that in Europe.

Currently, the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program spans over 20 countries, including North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It’s a testament to Tesla’s commitment to promoting EV adoption beyond its brand, making EV charging more accessible and versatile for a wider range of users.

Article from EVANNEX.

 
Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

