Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Air Quality

Stories from the 2023 New Mobility Congress — Day 1

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

The New Mobility Congress 2023 is over. The dust has settled and we can now reflect on what was said, announced, or predicted over the three September days in central Poland. If you read my invitation to the event, you know the organizers managed to “create a unique venue for key stakeholders in the zero-emission transport technology sector from across Europe.” The main topic areas included growth of e-mobility, of course, the battery market, the electric heavy-duty vehicle market, corporate fleets, and hydrogen, which I have always been skeptical about.

I had the privilege to interview key participants of the congress and ask them about the now and the future. I also created a unique venue — my interviews were held in an old Opel Blitz camper from 1974. It is still running on gas, but the plan is to convert it into an electric drivetrain (more about that later). Enjoy the e-conversations of day 1 below.

Sean Maguire, Strategic Partnerships & Communications Director at Clean Air Fund, provided an excellent opportunity to ask about low-emission zones and how they can accelerate the electric transition. Also, regarding something that interests me personally because of where I live, he was also able to talk about whether they are only for big cities.

Next up: Guy Hitchcock, Technical Director of Low Emission Cities at Ricardo Clean Energy & Environmental Solutions. This continued the low-emission zones discussion, or clean air zones as Guy prefers to call them. We discussed the challenges, greenwashing, how to avoid those things, and much more.

On to William Todts, Executive Director of Transport & Environment. Do we stand a chance competing with China and the US? Can Europe accelerate even more towards the electric transition? And what is the low hanging fruit in the transition? Those are questions we posed to William.

Last but definitely not least from this New Mobility Congress interview roundup: Peter Badik, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at GreenWay. There is no need to introduce this man to longtime CleanTechnica readers. He has been a CleanTechnica reader for more than a decade and we have collaborated (or at least used the GreenWay network) many times. It felt like talking to a friend, and it felt a little sentimental remembering the beginnings of e-mobility in Poland in 2016 when CleanTechnica was pushing the agenda and supporting the young, nascent EV efforts here. Please enjoy this discussing and give Peter a round of applause for what he and his team are doing here.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Jacek is an entrepreneurial type who sees opportunities all around. He engages in numerous climate related projects, including a magazine in Polish and English called ClimateNow!. One of his many passions, besides card tricks and mixology, is electric cars and their introduction on the market. Professionally, he works for a Dutch PV distributor in Poland helping the European energy transition.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

EU Truck Industry Could Lose 11% Of Sales To Tesla & BYD — New Study

Failure to meet demand for zero-emission trucks would present opportunity for Tesla and BYD, T&E says.

September 28, 2023

Cars

Carmakers Urged To Stop Prioritising SUVs Over Smaller & More Affordable Electric Cars

People in the UK more likely to buy EVs if they were offered an affordable small BEV.

September 16, 2023

Air Quality

EU Parliament Votes For Cleaner Air, But WHO Alignment is Delayed

Reaction to MEPs' vote on the Ambient Air Quality Directive by T&E, European Environmental Bureau, AirClim, the European Respiratory Society, and ClientEarth.

September 15, 2023

Clean Transport

Why Affordable Electric Cars In 2025 Are Feasible

T&E's study answers the big question hanging over electric car adoption: can EVs produced in Europe be affordable for the masses?

September 15, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.