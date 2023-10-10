Connect with us

Save 30% On The Jackery 3000 Pro Portable Power Station + Two 200W Solar Panels

If you’re looking for a great deal on a solid portable power station and a pair of solar panels for keeping it charged off-grid, the Jackery 3000 Pro Solar Generator package is on sale right now for 30% off its list price.

CleanTechnica’s own Kyle Field used and reviewed this unit before it was even on the market, and he gave it high marks for its “beefed up” specs, saying “It is hard not to be impressed by the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro.”

“In addition its 3 kWh of storage, the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro is capable of pushing out a staggering 3,000 watts of power at a time. That moves this device firmly out of the recreational, camping, your device is charged world into the tiny house full RV, whole home backup category.”

“It’s not hard imagining it showing up as a backup power system for a home, a full power system for an RV or tiny house, or powering an entire job site for a tradesman from her work truck.”

“The hefty storage capacity paired with its ability to push out massive amounts of power is an impressive amount of capability for someone to slap onto the back of their truck, pulling down and making available free, zero emission power from the sun. It will surely have many wondering if they need to deal with the hassle of internal combustion generators, gasoline fill ups, and poor performance if you don’t have to.”

Whether you’d like to have a great backup power system for your home in the event of an emergency or power outage, a quiet and clean jobsite generator, or you’re looking for a way to add a renewable electricity source to an RV or tiny home, this portable power station has all the bells and whistles.

Right now, the Jackery 3000 Pro is available as a Prime Big Deal on Amazon for $2799, down from its list price of $3,999.

 
Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Derek lives in southwestern New Mexico and digs bicycles, simple living, fungi, organic gardening, sustainable lifestyle design, bouldering, and permaculture. He loves fresh roasted chiles, peanut butter on everything, and buckets of coffee.

