CleanTechnica

Fossil Fuels

Wyoming Gives Up Federal Cash

Old wells are getting more and more “orphaned.” This indicates that they lack a trustworthy owner or the means to properly plug them.

Published

Wyoming will pass up the chance to apply for roughly $5 million in federal money to plug certain kinds of oil and gas wells.

The Inflation Reduction Act gives states around $350 million in total to plug what are known as “stripper wells,” or wells that produce less than 15 barrels of oil a day but still produce significant amounts of methane; stripper wells, which are often used by smaller oil and gas drillers, are responsible for about 10% of Wyoming’s oil and gas production.

“This approach — concocted by DC bureaucrats — shows a complete disregard for the importance of this industry to Wyoming’s economy,” Governor Gordon said in a statement. “These are wells that have, and will continue to produce, significant amounts of oil; provide jobs through hundreds of small businesses; and generate revenues for schools, the state and local government.”

Wyoming joins other Republican governors in turning down some IRA funds or not applying for others—including Florida, whose governor Ron DeSantis in August vetoed requests to apply for around $350 million in incentives.

Source (WyoFile, Wyoming News Now)

Republished from Nexus Media News

“By signing AB 1167, Governor Newsom has catapulted California into a position of leadership on the growing national crisis of orphan wells, and made good on his continuing commitment to hold the oil industry accountable.” Ann Alexander, a senior attorney with NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council)

 
Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

