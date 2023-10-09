Wyoming Gives Up Federal Cash

Wyoming will pass up the chance to apply for roughly $5 million in federal money to plug certain kinds of oil and gas wells.

The Inflation Reduction Act gives states around $350 million in total to plug what are known as “stripper wells,” or wells that produce less than 15 barrels of oil a day but still produce significant amounts of methane; stripper wells, which are often used by smaller oil and gas drillers, are responsible for about 10% of Wyoming’s oil and gas production.

“This approach — concocted by DC bureaucrats — shows a complete disregard for the importance of this industry to Wyoming’s economy,” Governor Gordon said in a statement. “These are wells that have, and will continue to produce, significant amounts of oil; provide jobs through hundreds of small businesses; and generate revenues for schools, the state and local government.”

Wyoming joins other Republican governors in turning down some IRA funds or not applying for others—including Florida, whose governor Ron DeSantis in August vetoed requests to apply for around $350 million in incentives.

Source (WyoFile, Wyoming News Now)

Republished from Nexus Media News.

