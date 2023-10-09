Tesla Cuts Model Y & Model 3 Prices As It Tries To Meet Ambitious Sales Target

Tesla, the dominant player in the electric vehicle (EV) market, is no stranger to high expectations. Despite being the top-selling EV brand in the United States, the company finds itself under pressure to meet its lofty production and sales goals set by Wall Street.

To achieve its ambitious target of 1.8 million unit sales this year, Tesla needs to sell a whopping 476,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter. In an effort to bolster sales and boost demand, the company has decided to implement price cuts across some of its most popular models.

The latest round of price reductions includes a $1,250 cut for the base Model 3, bringing its starting price down to $38,990. Meanwhile, the Model Y Long Range received a $2,000 price reduction, now starting at $49,490. Even the more expensive models in Tesla’s lineup saw price cuts.

These reductions represent significant drops in Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRPs), with the Model 3 and Model Y seeing declines of approximately 17 percent and 26 percent, respectively, since the beginning of 2023.

While these price cuts are expected to stimulate demand, they come at a cost to Tesla’s profit margins. The company, which boasted a 32 percent margin at the start of 2022, is predicted to see that figure fall to under 20 percent in the third quarter. The true impact of these cuts on Tesla’s financial performance will be revealed when the company announces its earnings on October 18.

These price adjustments come on the heels of Tesla’s recent reintroduction of the entry-level Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant, which carries a starting price of $43,990 after federal EV tax credits. This makes it one of the most affordable Model Y options in the U.S. market, presenting a compelling value proposition.

Model 3 and Model Y variants remain eligible for federal tax credits of $7,500, giving them a competitive edge over models from competitors that do not meet the government’s requirements for tax incentives.

Tesla’s ability to repeatedly reduce prices and maintain its status as a market leader speaks to its commitment to making EVs more accessible to a broader range of consumers. The Model 3 and Model Y continue to dominate the EV market in the U.S., with the company reporting a 29 percent year-over-year increase in deliveries during the third quarter of 2023, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the EV revolution.

Article from EVANNEX.