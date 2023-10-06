Connect with us

Solar Energy Industries Association Expands Board of Directors with Leading Clean Energy Finance Firm & Wire Manufacturer

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has announced that CleanCapital and American Wire Group (AWG) are joining its board of directors.

CleanCapital is a diversified clean energy company that is focused on accelerating investment in solar and storage projects across the United States, while AWG is a wire and cable manufacturer that provides infrastructure and equipment needed to help clean energy projects connect to the grid.

“I’m excited to welcome CleanCapital and American Wire Group to our board of directors as we enter a new era of clean energy advocacy and capitalize on this moment of policy certainty,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “These leading firms will bring a fresh perspective our advocacy efforts and help to shape SEIA’s work in the years ahead.”

CleanCapital finances and owns distributed generation projects, providing clean energy for businesses, schools, nonprofits, and municipalities. CleanCapital also partners and invests in early-stage renewable energy projects in underserved and emerging markets, helping to improve solar accessibility and affordability.

“Joining SEIA’s board signifies our dedication to the clean energy transformation and acceleration of solar and storage in the United States,” said CleanCapital president Jon Powers. “We are at a historical point in time as clean energy policy, technology, and finance are aligned and poised to make a generational impact. But now is not the time to slow down, and we look forward to working with SEIA to keep up the momentum of building a future that runs on clean, sustainable energy.”

AWG is a material supplier and manufacturer of electrical wire and cable, hardware, equipment, and accessory solutions. AWG offers products used in power transmission and distribution, substation, solar, wind, energy storage, and EV infrastructure.

“Joining SEIA’s board demonstrates AWG’s commitment to our mission of empowering a better world, and provides the opportunity for AWG to better advocate for the needs of our customers,” said AWG president Joshua Dorfman. “It’s a privilege and responsibility to help guide the long-term growth of SEIA and the solar and storage industry, and we’re ready to unleash a new era of energy dominance.”

SEIA’s board of directors consists of more than 50 companies from across the solar value chain, including installers, developers, manufacturers, financiers, and service providers.

SEIA is working toward a vision for solar and storage to account for 30% of all U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The solar and storage industry is projected to employ 500,000 Americans and generate nearly 700 gigawatts of electricity in the next decade.

Learn more about SEIA’s board of directors and its goals for the Solar+ Decade.

News update from SEIA Comms Team.

 
