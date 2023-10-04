Connect with us

Tesla Cybertruck at Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kyle Field.

Tesla Cybertrucks Making Waves Across America

As Tesla gears up for initial deliveries in the coming months, the Cybertruck has been spotted regularly on public roads. These sightings have offered glimpses of its impressive features, including rapid acceleration, rear-wheel-steering, air suspension, and a range of eye-catching wraps.

In the latest exciting sighting of Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck, the electric pickup made appearances in various locations across the United States. Enthusiasts and onlookers couldn’t contain their excitement as they caught glimpses of this revolutionary vehicle in action.

Texas Turns Heads

In Texas, a keen observer witnessed a semi-truck hauling not one, but five Cybertrucks. The convoy was an impressive spectacle as it made its way through the Lone Star State. These sightings in Texas have fueled even more excitement for Tesla’s upcoming deliveries.

Southwest Florida

A Cybertruck also just showed up this week in St. Petersburg, Florida. It’s not clear why it was there, but we got a much closer look at the electric truck through the following video:

Editor’s note/addition: I just received this screenshot from a friend:

Graffiti Cybertrucks

Meanwhile, in the heart of Texas, one X user shared their discovery of two graffiti-covered Cybertrucks. It’s a testament to the enthusiasm and creativity of Tesla’s fan base.

Starbase Surprise

The Cybertruck fever didn’t stop there. Some lucky individuals also spotted Cybertrucks near Starbase, adding to the growing buzz surrounding this innovative electric vehicle.

Downtown San Francisco

Even the bustling streets of Downtown San Francisco witnessed the Cybertruck’s presence, right near Tesla’s headquarters. It’s clear that Tesla is not shying away from showcasing its game-changing creation.

Highway Highlight

Another striking sighting occurred when an X user posted photos of a semi truck transporting five Cybertrucks. These images were originally captured by Kenneth Neuberger of Tesla Owners San Antonio. Notably, one of the trucks displayed signs of off-road adventures, with mud behind its rear tires.

Petersen Automotive Museum Auction

Another X user recently uncovered an exciting tidbit — a Cybertruck displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum is set to be auctioned off during the museum’s 29th annual gala. The event, hosted by Jay Leno, promises to be a memorable affair. Jay Leno himself recently shared a video of his Tesla Semi adventures, adding to the excitement surrounding Tesla’s remarkable vehicles.

The Cybertruck’s journey across America is a testament to Tesla’s commitment to innovation and the fervor of its dedicated community. With each sighting, the anticipation for the Cybertruck’s arrival grows, and enthusiasts can’t wait to get behind the wheel of this groundbreaking electric pickup. Stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to the era of the Cybertruck.

Tesla Sales in 2023, 2024, and 2030

