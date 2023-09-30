Honda Reveals More Details, Delivery Timing For Prologue EV

Over the last year, we’ve written a number of articles about Honda’s upcoming Prologue EV. Honda was woefully behind on EVs, to the point where I wrote an article calling the company “boneheaded.” But, that article happened at the end of 2020, and while I don’t know whether my insult was read by any executives, they’d probably heard something like it from thousands of others. With everyone telling Honda that it was on the wrong track, plus some time to think about it, the company changed course.

By April of 2021, the company decided it was time to use its head for something other than holding its ears apart, and set a goal for going EV. Next, Honda realized that it wasn’t going to be able to release its own decent EV architecture fast enough to get into the market in time, so it partnered with GM and borrowed the Ultium platform. The company decided to release two EVs on it: the Honda Prologue and the Acura ZDX. But, it was sure to make these products as Honda-like as possible and didn’t just badge engineer a Chevy with a Honda logo on the nose.

By the beginning of this year, the company had been working with an advanced VR trans-Pacific design strategy for months to create these Ultium-based vehicles, and is probably working daily now to design vehicles on its own platform in a couple of years.

In other words, Honda has executed a pretty decent turnaround, considering how far behind it was just three years ago. Now, the company is giving the press greater details on the Prologue as it gets closer to landing in customer driveways. Plus, if you read to the end, you’ll see that the Prologue itself is a driveway, too!

The 2024 Honda Prologue is an all-electric midsize SUV, and Honda says it’s designed for adventure. With a spacious interior, anticipated 300-mile range (EPA), the company’s “neo-rugged” design, they’re saying it’s ready to explore both in and out of the city. Combining fun-to-drive dynamics and generous interior space, the Prologue is good enough for the company to say it fits “perfectly in the Honda lineup.”

The Prologue, Honda’s first all-electric SUV, will begin pre-sale activities later this year, with deliveries planned for early 2024. It will be available nationwide with an expected starting price in the upper $40,000s, before any government incentives or tax credits.

“The arrival of the all-new Honda Prologue is a pivotal moment for the brand as Honda begins the transition to our zero-emissions future,” said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Prologue is aptly named as our first volume Honda EV, a stylish, sporty and spacious SUV that will take us toward our vision of 100% zero emissions vehicle sales by 2040.”

We’ll have to test it for ourselves to know if it’s true (check your inbox, Honda!), but the company says it has a sporty driving experience and refined design. It offers both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options, along with three trim levels. It also comes with decent tech features like Google integration and wireless smartphone compatibility and Prologue aims for top safety ratings with Honda Sensing® technology. Other safety features include Rear Cross Traffic Braking and Blind Zone Steering Assist.

Here’s all of the features Honda released so far:

Expected EPA range rating of 300 miles with zero emissions

Sleek, contemporary, spacious, and comfortable interior

11-inch digital instrument display comes as standard

11.3-inch HD touchscreen with built-in Google, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto™ compatibility

Ultium platform

Optional all-wheel drive

Choice of 21-inch wheels and tires

Self-sealing tires available for added convenience

Enjoy the Sport driving mode for an exhilarating experience

Honda Sensing® system included as standard, along with new features like Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, and Rear Pedestrian Alert.

The company says it’s no tiny crossover, either. The Prologue SUV, with its spacious interior and generous dimensions, including the longest wheelbase in its class (121.8 inches), joins Honda’s light truck lineup alongside the Passport. It is approximately 8 inches longer and 5 inches wider than the CR-V.

But, the company didn’t sacrifice too much efficiency to get some more size. Honda says its engineers have meticulously fine-tuned Prologue’s aerodynamics to achieve optimal efficiency and maximize driving range. It has also taken great care to minimize wind noise inside the cabin. Even the intricate design of the wheels and the careful consideration of the curvature and departure angle of the rear spoiler work in harmony to minimize wake and reduce vortex formation.

The Honda Prologue introduces a fresh brand identity with a redesigned name badge and modern typeface. It also features e: series badging, aligning with Honda’s global EV models. With seven captivating exterior colors, including North Shore Pearl inspired by the beauty of Lake Tahoe, California, the Prologue is set to make a striking impression.

To back up all of this efficiency and room, Honda chose its Ultium parts from the bin carefully.

The Prologue offers an engaging and refined driving experience with its neo-rugged styling. It features a powerful dual motor arrangement that generates 288 hp and 333 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering quick acceleration. With quick DC fast charging and a 85kWh lithium-ion battery pack, it offers convenient recharging and a range of 65 miles in just 10 minutes. The Prologue also includes custom-tuned Active Sound Control and a Sport mode for an enhanced driving experience.

Honda also paid attention to charging, going beyond what GM is doing.

Honda offers comprehensive charging solutions for Prologue customers, both at home and on the road. Customers can choose from three available charging packages, included with their vehicle purchase. Honda Home Electrification (HHE) provides an online marketplace for easy home charging solutions. Additionally, Honda is partnering with major automakers to create a high-speed brand-neutral charging network in the US and Canada. The network aims to have 30,000 charge points at 1,350 charging stations by 2030, making long-distance journeys easier for customers. The HondaLink Smartphone App allows Prologue owners to access and pay for public charging networks.

More importantly, Honda is not stopping itss EV efforts with this Ultium-based EV and its Acura cousin. The company is moving on to produce EVs on itss own architecture, and it is building the infrastructure to make it happen.

Honda has announced important steps towards establishing its EV Hub in Ohio, signaling its commitment to an electrified future in North America. With a $700 million investment, Honda plans to retool existing plants and build a new EV manufacturing facility to produce battery electric vehicles starting in 2026. Additionally, Honda and LGES are partnering to build a joint venture EV battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio, with an annual production capacity of around 40 GWh.

One last thing: It’s a great place to put the Honda Motocompacto if you’re into that sort of thing.

All images provided by Honda.