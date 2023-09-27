Ryvid To Offer Test Rides Of Its Anthem Electric Motorcycle At Several Shows in October

Electric motorcycles is a tough market to get into, especially in the United States. In the United States, motorcycles are owned by less than 10% of households. They are mostly used for fun, like leisurely rides along scenic mountain roads on weekends or off-road adventures in the woods and deserts. Although you may occasionally see motorcycles being ridden on a daily basis, most people just don’t think they’re safe or comfortable enough to use for daily driving.

But, globally, motorcycles have long been an important part of the transportation ecosystem. The #1 selling car ever is the Toyota Corolla, but it’s only the #3 vehicle ever sold. Motorcycles vastly outsell cars, and bicycles outsell motorcycles and cars combined. What seems unreasonable to Americans is not only tolerable, but essential to people around the world. Two-wheeled vehicles are just so much cheaper to buy and operate that people are willing to wear a raincoat or thicker clothes, and it’s usually the former, because so much of humanity lives near the coasts.

It’s unfortunate that motorcycles are unpopular in the United States, as they are actually one of the most efficient modes of transportation, if not the most efficient. Gas-powered motorcycles, by carrying only the rider and essential belongings, emit fewer emissions per mile than most four-wheeled electric vehicles (assuming you’re not racing or going 100+ MPH, of course). Plus, it gets better with electric motorcycles, as they consume 3-5 times less power than their four-wheeled EV counterparts. As a result, motorcycles have lower per-passenger emissions compared to riding a bus and are equally environmentally friendly as taking a train in many places. Plus, they’re smaller, and thus contribute less to urban congestion, so they’re all around a better way to carry one person to and from work.

So, while I know it’s a long shot, I’m always happy to hear that a company is taking on the challenge of electric motorcycles.

Ryvid is an electric mobility company on a mission to create efficient, lightweight, and eco-friendly vehicles, and it is inviting motorcycle riders and media to three thrilling events in October. While it is going to build more models of small vehicles, the company is starting with the Anthem, a lightweight two-wheel EV designed for both commuters and adventure enthusiasts. This dual-use design could worm its way into American garages and then get used for more than weekend fun as people realize how useful it might be.

The Anthem was designed, developed, tested, and assembled in California in less than a year. Initial deliveries to customers started earlier this month. This accelerated program of Anthem is partly due to a generous funding grant, which also facilitated the establishment of the company’s headquarters in Hawaiian Gardens and manufacturing facility in San Bernardino.

The company co-founder, automotive designer and engineer Dong Tran, explained, “Making sure Ryvid will be sustainable included everything from materials to assembly and finances. While the grant we received was a generous sum, the amount was relatively modest in terms of large-scale manufacturing. The money we requested was intended to cover production and get Ryvid to a place where we would be profitable and independent, without relying on future investments.”

The Ryvid Anthem is more powerful than an powerful electric bike, so it requires a motorcycle license to operate. With features like electrically adjustable seat height and selectable reverse gear, it offers a familiar riding experience to existing e-bike and motorcycle riders. The adjustable seat height makes it accessible for riders of different heights and allows for easy sharing among couples and families. Equipped with high-performance tires, suspension, and brakes, the Anthem is a versatile and reliable companion for both city rides and highway adventures.

With a simple starting procedure, bright 4.9” TFT display and easy-to-select Eco or Sport riding modes, the Ryvid Anthem is generally designed for beginners to be able to get riding. And to ensure the rider is in full control, it’s equipped with high-performance, all-season Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, high-spec suspension, and powerful brakes, so it has some fairly forgiving limits for experienced riders, too.

“Riding the Anthem is a personal experience, with a level of customization that translates to a feeling that the bike was built just for you,” Tran said. “We are a mobile sports company and are thrilled to deliver a product that will hugely impact accessibility to electric micro-mobility by introducing the Anthem to a market we know is ready for it.”

The Test Drive Tour

The Ryvid Experiential Team will be present at three prominent mobility shows in October, showcasing their motorcycle.

The tour starts at the Barber Vintage Festival on October 6-8 in Birmingham, AL. This event features thrilling action with a wall of death, globe of death, and vintage bike competitions. It’s also tough to miss the giant swap meet and access to the legendary Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. Plus, you can try out the latest products from leading manufacturers at Ryvid on the Proving Grounds. Registrants for the Demo Rides receive a complimentary bandana, and helmets are available for those in need.

Electrify Expo Miami on October 14-15 at Miami Dade Fairgrounds is another festival for electric transportation enthusiasts. From electric cars to skateboards, visitors can experience the latest in eco-friendly mobility. The “Thrill Zone” will feature a powerful Ford Mach-E demo and a range of vendors. Ryvid hopes to provide test rides in Florida’s sunny weather during the event, but they can’t control the weather.

The October Ryvid Anthem Tour wraps up at Micromobility America on October 19-20 at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond, CA (micromobility.io). As the world’s largest conference for small vehicles and micro-mobility, this San Francisco event offers a trade show, panel discussions, and more.

Members of the media attending will have the chance to explore and ride the Ryvid Anthem on Thursday, October 19th, while the Ride Expo @ Micromobility America will be open to the public on Friday, October 20th. Visitors will have the opportunity to test out the latest scooters, bikes, bicycles, and, most notably, the Ryvid Anthem e-motorcycle on a dedicated street course. A valid license is required for participation, and helmets will be provided.

Full pricing and specifications are available at the company’s website.