Hi, what are you looking for?


 
Tesla’s Non-Tesla Supercharging Expands to Alaska with CCS1 Compatibility

Tesla is making strides in opening up its Supercharging infrastructure to non-Tesla EVs, and the latest development is the opening of a Supercharger station in Chugiak, Alaska, near Anchorage. This marks a significant step in the expansion of non-Tesla Supercharging capabilities in North America, catering to electric vehicles with CCS1 compatibility.

The Chugiak Supercharger Station

The Chugiak Supercharger station, equipped with V3 Supercharging stalls, now boasts built-in Magic Dock CCS1 adapters. This innovation enables the station to accommodate not only Tesla vehicles but also non-Tesla EVs with CCS compatibility. This expansion is particularly exciting for Alaskans, as it is the first of its kind in the state, providing a new level of convenience for EV owners in the region.

Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Accessibility for Non-Tesla EV Users

Non-Tesla EV users who wish to utilize the Chugiak Supercharger station can easily do so through the Tesla app. All that’s required is a Tesla account, and this unlocks access to the CCS1 adapter. This accessibility is a significant step towards promoting EV adoption across different brands and models, making EV charging more inclusive and convenient.

As of now, there are approximately 15 Tesla Supercharging sites in the United States, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the country, that are available for non-Tesla EVs. Additionally, there are two such sites in Canada. However, it’s important to note that California has only seen the opening of two Supercharging sites for non-Tesla EVs, with one each in Texas and Utah. This suggests that there’s room for further expansion in these regions.

Magic Dock & Federal Funding

The Magic Dock technology, which enables CCS1 compatibility at Supercharger stations, plays a vital role in the expansion of non-Tesla Supercharging. It is crucial for stations to comply with the CCS1 charging connector to be eligible for public funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI). According to the program’s requirements, a Supercharger station must have at least four CCS1 outputs capable of delivering a minimum of 150 kilowatts of power each simultaneously.

Looking ahead, the role of the Magic Dock may evolve as the EV landscape undergoes changes. It is anticipated that starting in 2025, most new electric vehicles will come equipped with Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging connector. Many manufacturers have already confirmed their transition from CCS1 to NACS, collectively representing a significant share of all-electric car sales in North America. This shift makes it less likely that other manufacturers will continue using CCS1 for an extended period.

The Magic Dock, therefore, serves as a temporary solution to meet federal requirements and secure public funding for Supercharging expansion. Some states have already taken the initiative to work on additional requirements for fast charging stations to equip them with NACS connectors. However, until the standardization process by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) is complete, and manufacturers develop NACS-compatible chargers, enforcing this change may pose challenges.

Tesla’s expansion of non-Tesla Supercharging to Alaska, with CCS1 compatibility, is a significant milestone in the journey towards a more accessible and inclusive electric vehicle charging infrastructure. As the EV industry continues to evolve, we can expect to see more developments like this, ultimately making electric vehicle ownership and charging more convenient and widespread across North America. Tesla’s commitment to expanding the Supercharger network not only benefits Tesla owners, but also contributes to the growth of the entire electric vehicle ecosystem.

